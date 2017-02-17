Bridget O'Brien Honored By Irish Echo Magazine as "Top 40 Under 40"

Bridget O'Brien

End

-- Irish Echo's "Top 40 Under 40" is a celebration of Irish and Irish Americans who have distinguished themselves in their respective fields of work before reaching the age of forty. They honor the up and coming personalities of Irish America from every walk of life, and from every part of the nation.Bridget O'Brien is the CEO and founder of Bridget O'Brien PR and Events. Her firm has been recognized as the Best PR firm from Rising Stars Magazine. Her clientele includes fashion designers, actors, reality TV stars, Broadway productions, nonprofits, law firms, Grammy award winning artists, musicians, authors and brands. Bridget has successfully produced thousands of red carpet events, album release parties, brand launches, and charity events. She donates her PR and event planning services to many charitable organizations.She has appeared on national networks, including ABC News, Fox News, CNN, Oxygen, WE and local media, including Good Day New York, PIX 11 News, The Westchester Journal, News 12 Westchester, and Centanni Radio. She is a proud member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, and the County Board, as well as the Queens Chamber of Commerce and the Irish Business Organization to name a few. O'Brien was named the 2016 Queens County Aide to the Grand Marshal for the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade. She is also a NYC St. Patrick's Day volunteer and manages the parade's social media, as well as a committee member of the New York Rose of Tralee Center.O'Brien is the proud wife of Frank O'Brien and mother to Fallon, age 7 and Desmond age 4. She is proud of her Irish heritage and enjoys celebrating her culture.Photo Credit: Dominic Totino