News By Tag
* Pets
* Police
* Donation
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Active and Retired Philadelphia Police K9s Receive Orthopedic Beds from Big Barker
The donation ceremony, which took place in front of Philadelphia Police Headquarters (750 Race Street Philadelphia, PA 19106), outfitted all active – and a number of retired – police K9s with luxury orthopedic bedding designed to prevent and alleviate joint pain/disease that large dogs are susceptible to.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross Jr. addressed media at the event, saying: "These dogs work very hard each and every day. They are unheralded heroes, and they do a fantastic job in helping us in a myriad of ways and deserve to rest comfortably after a hard day's work."
Police dogs have great physical demands put on them during regular training, and day-to-day police work. Large breed working dogs such as German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois can suffer from painful joint diseases as they age, issues that the donated orthopedic beds are specifically designed to combat.
"Most large dogs will develop joint disease at some point in their lives, which will lead to pain, soreness, and potentially life-shortening loss of mobility," said Eric Shannon, Founder and President of Big Barker. "We make the Big Barker to reduce the pain and soreness that the dogs are feeling and to restore mobility as much as possible to extend their quality of life as long as we can."
###
LINK TO PHOTO GALLERY: https://goo.gl/
Contact
Matthew Brannon
***@swbrinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse