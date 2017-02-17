Spread the Word

-- Every police K9 from districts across the City of Brotherly Love will be resting comfortably after receiving a donation of orthopedic beds on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The high quality beds, handcrafted by Philadelphia-based Big Barker, are designed to reduce the pain and soreness caused by the joint problems in large dogs, and improve their quality of life as they age.The donation ceremony, which took place in front of Philadelphia Police Headquarters (750 Race Street Philadelphia, PA 19106),with luxury orthopedic bedding designed to prevent and alleviate joint pain/disease that large dogs are susceptible to.addressed media at the event, saying: "These dogs work very hard each and every day. They are unheralded heroes, and they do a fantastic job in helping us in a myriad of ways and deserve to rest comfortably after a hard day's work."Police dogs have great physical demands put on them during regular training, and day-to-day police work. Large breed working dogs such as German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois can suffer from painful joint diseases as they age, issues that the donated orthopedic beds are specifically designed to combat."Most large dogs will develop joint disease at some point in their lives, which will lead to pain, soreness, and potentially life-shortening loss of mobility," said. "We make the Big Barker to reduce the pain and soreness that the dogs are feeling and to restore mobility as much as possible to extend their quality of life as long as we can."###