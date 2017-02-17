Certified Nutraceuticals Files For Patent Protection For Latest Invention, KollaJell™ Hydrolyzed Jellyfish Collagen Type I.II.V. - Powder

 

Hydrolyzed Jellyfish Collagen Type I II V
SAN DIEGO - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Certified Nutraceuticals, Inc. is proud to announce the filling for patent protection for its newest invention of invertebrate collagen protein bound to natural minerals. KollaJell™ is the creation of many years of research and development under the management of the original inventor of Hydrolyzed Collagen.

KollaJell™ purification and extraction is under patent pending technology and uniquely supplies special nutrients of collagen and minerals founded only in jellyfish. KollaJell™ is composed of collagen Types I.II.V., bound with natural essential minerals, and naturally contains Chondroitin, Hyaluronic Acid, Mucopolysaccharides, and Glucosamine. Supported by research in vivo and clinical studies, Hydrolyzed Jellyfish Collagen showed positive results for amazing health benefits including brain function in age related neurological issues.

This is exciting news for Certified Nutraceuticals (CN). Mr. Alkayali stated: "This is the longevity breakthrough supplement of the century." CN is planning to market this unique supplement worldwide. Mr. Alkayali was the first to introduce collagen supplements to the market more than a quarter of a century ago. Certified Nutraceuticals specializes in innovative quality collagen and anti-aging nutrients for longevity and good health. We developed Patented kollaGen II-xs™ - 100% Chicken Sternum Collagen Type II; Revers♥e-vine® - grapevine extract antioxidant featuring the newly discovered Trans-e-Viniferin considered to have more antioxidant effects beyond resveratrol; H.A.95™ - Natural Hyaluronic acid synovial fluid to lubricate healthy joints; Olea25® - 25% Hydroxytyrosol powder extracted from organic olive leaf with the highest ORAC value of any botanical ingredient discovered to date; and our patented TendoGuard™ - Collagen Type I, II, V, X and Mucopolysaccharides for keeping tendons healthy and flexible. Plus, Telos95®" is the only affordable scientifically validated ingredient for Telomere health support.

For more information and availability, please contact our sales teams at Certified Nutraceuticals, Inc. (951) 600-3899 – Fax: (951) 600-8676

info@certifiednutra.com

Company:  Certified Nutraceuticals, Inc.
Contact:     Ahmad Alkayali, Inventor
Telephone: (951) 600-3899
Email:    ahmada@certifiednutra.com
Web-Site:  www.certifiednutra.com

