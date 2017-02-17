Country(s)
Certified Nutraceuticals Files For Patent Protection For Latest Invention, KollaJell™ Hydrolyzed Jellyfish Collagen Type I.II.V. - Powder
KollaJell™ purification and extraction is under patent pending technology and uniquely supplies special nutrients of collagen and minerals founded only in jellyfish. KollaJell™ is composed of collagen Types I.II.V., bound with natural essential minerals, and naturally contains Chondroitin, Hyaluronic Acid, Mucopolysaccharides, and Glucosamine. Supported by research in vivo and clinical studies, Hydrolyzed Jellyfish Collagen showed positive results for amazing health benefits including brain function in age related neurological issues.
This is exciting news for Certified Nutraceuticals (CN). Mr. Alkayali stated: "This is the longevity breakthrough supplement of the century." CN is planning to market this unique supplement worldwide. Mr. Alkayali was the first to introduce collagen supplements to the market more than a quarter of a century ago. Certified Nutraceuticals specializes in innovative quality collagen and anti-aging nutrients for longevity and good health. We developed Patented kollaGen II-xs™ - 100% Chicken Sternum Collagen Type II; Revers♥e-vine®
For more information and availability, please contact our sales teams at Certified Nutraceuticals, Inc. (951) 600-3899
info@certifiednutra.com
Company: Certified Nutraceuticals, Inc.
Contact: Ahmad Alkayali, Inventor
Telephone: (951) 600-3899
Email: ahmada@
Web-Site: www.certifiednutra.com
Media Contact
Ahmad Alkayali
Abdul Alkayali
9516003899
***@certifiednutra.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
