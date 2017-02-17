News By Tag
Greater South Cobb Kiwanis President Served as "Teacher for a Day"
Herschel E. Chalk III Partnered with Teacher of the Year Quanda Brown to Teach 6th Graders
Through a unique Cobb Chamber program, Chalk was paired with 2016-17 Teacher of the Year Quanda Brown, math teacher at Lindley Sixth Grade Academy (1550 Pebble Brook Circle in Mableton). "Teacher for a Day," is a Cobb Chamber program that gives Cobb County business leaders the opportunity to work side-by-side for one day with a Teacher of the Year at a Cobb County or Marietta City school. The program was designed to give business professionals firsthand knowledge of the challenges and strengths educators face each day. The program required the commitment of a half workday.
The 2017 Teacher for a Day program took place Feb. 6 – 10 in both Cobb County and Marietta City Schools.
"It was a great pleasure to share my knowledge and life's experiences with the high-achieving students at Lindley Sixth Grade Academy while rubbing elbows with a truly great teacher," Chalk said. "The experience was as educational for me as I hope it was for the students."
Selected from among their peers, Cobb Schools' Teachers of the Year are among the best and most celebrated educators in the district. They are recognized for their expert use of instructional and academic strategies, their leadership skills and their work to champion students and mentor their fellow educators and staff.
Lindley Sixth Grade Academy (http://www.cobbk12.org/
About Herschel E. Chalk III
Herschel E. Chalk III is an internationally recognized influencer in the areas of personal branding, leadership development, marketing campaigns, organizational expansion and corporate launch strategies. An entrepreneur who bridges many disciplines, he acts as a coach and consultant to organizations and small businesses and educates future entrepreneurs as a frequent guest lecturer at UC Clermont College and Great Oaks Career Campuses. He is a speaker, blogger and columnist with El Sol De Ohio newspaper.
