 
News By Tag
* Herschel Chalk
* Quanda Brown
* Kiwanis Greater South Cobb
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mableton
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

Greater South Cobb Kiwanis President Served as "Teacher for a Day"

Herschel E. Chalk III Partnered with Teacher of the Year Quanda Brown to Teach 6th Graders
 
 
Herschel Chalk with Lindley's Sixth Grade Academy Math Class
Herschel Chalk with Lindley's Sixth Grade Academy Math Class
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Herschel Chalk
Quanda Brown
Kiwanis Greater South Cobb

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Mableton - Georgia - US

MABLETON, Ga. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Local entrepreneur and Greater South Cobb Kiwanis president Herschel Chalk III recently re-entered the sixth-grade classroom, this time as a "Teacher for a Day."

Through a unique Cobb Chamber program, Chalk was paired with 2016-17 Teacher of the Year Quanda Brown, math teacher at Lindley Sixth Grade Academy (1550 Pebble Brook Circle in Mableton). "Teacher for a Day," is a Cobb Chamber program that gives Cobb County business leaders the opportunity to work side-by-side for one day with a Teacher of the Year at a Cobb County or Marietta City school. The program was designed to give business professionals firsthand knowledge of the challenges and strengths educators face each day. The program required the commitment of a half workday.

The 2017 Teacher for a Day program took place Feb. 6 – 10 in both Cobb County and Marietta City Schools.

"It was a great pleasure to share my knowledge and life's experiences with the high-achieving students at Lindley Sixth Grade Academy while rubbing elbows with a truly great teacher," Chalk said. "The experience was as educational for me as I hope it was for the students."

Selected from among their peers, Cobb Schools' Teachers of the Year are among the best and most celebrated educators in the district. They are recognized for their expert use of instructional and academic strategies, their leadership skills and their work to champion students and mentor their fellow educators and staff.

Lindley Sixth Grade Academy (http://www.cobbk12.org/lindley6/) was the recipient of the Greatest Gain Award in the Gold category for exhibiting high growth in student achievement by earning a three-year average CCRPI Progress Score in at least the 93rd percentile in the state. LSGA is one of 25 Cobb schools recognized out of 218 schools across the State of Georgia.

About Herschel E. Chalk III

Herschel E. Chalk III is an internationally recognized influencer in the areas of personal branding, leadership development, marketing campaigns, organizational expansion and corporate launch strategies. An entrepreneur who bridges many disciplines, he acts as a coach and consultant to organizations and small businesses and educates future entrepreneurs as a frequent guest lecturer at UC Clermont College and Great Oaks Career Campuses. He is a speaker, blogger and columnist with El Sol De Ohio newspaper.

Contact
Niche Marketing Strategies, LLC
***@nmstrategies.com
End
Source:Kiwanis Club of Greater South Cobb
Email:***@nmstrategies.com Email Verified
Tags:Herschel Chalk, Quanda Brown, Kiwanis Greater South Cobb
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Mableton - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Niche Marketing Strategies PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share