Fair Seasons offers new olive oil moisturizing products
Fair Seasons is an online skin care resource with emphasis on cleansing, moisturizing, exfoliating, and sun protection. Many of our customers love the benefits of antioxidant and vitamin rich olive oil for the skin, but expressed a desire for a product that combined olive oil with other moisturizing ingredients for a smooth, non-greasy application.
The Delray Beach Skincare Olive products replenish moisture with oils most similar to our skin's natural oils while additionally hydrating the skin with rich moisturizing ingredients of glycerin and shea butter.
Fair Seasons has been providing quality skin care products since it was founded in 2009. Skin care doesn't have to be complicated or expensive. The Delray Beach Skincare products range from $5.50 to $13.50 and can be purcahsed through the Fair Seasons website at http://www.fairseasons.com
Fair Seasons
8007254148
***@fairseasons.com
