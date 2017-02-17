 
Northeast Professional Planning Group Acquires Riker Associates, LLC

 
 
RED BANK, N.J. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Northeast Professional Planning Group, Inc (NPPG) continues its growth with the announcement of the recent acquisition of all assets of Riker Associates, LLC.  This acquisition will provide Riker Associates Plan Sponsors' greater access to employee benefit resources, pension fiduciary solutions and actuarial services.

"For many years, I've collaborated with NPPG specifically utilizing their actuarial services. Michael Salerno and the NPPG team are highly skilled in evaluating a plan's overall structure and implementing safeguard measures to ensure plan compliance adherence. Michael is an industry leader, staying a step ahead by developing innovative services for the benefit of plan sponsors and their participants." Robert Riker, Owner/CEO of Riker Associates, LLC.

Michael M. Salerno, Founder and CEO of NPPG, commented "Bob has provided in-depth retirement planning consulting services for over 33 years by building strong client relationships and providing outstanding service. I am confident that Bob's clients will continue to benefit from NPPG's high-touch level of service that all of our clients have come to expect along with our comprehensive benefits solutions."

Michael M. Salerno advised, "Employers that sponsor benefit plans are facing increased government oversight, putting the Plan Sponsor at risk to incur significant penalties for non-compliance." Mr. Salerno added, "Our ERISA 3(16) Fiduciary Services enables the Plan Sponsor to appoint NPPG-Fiduciary Services (NPPG-FS) as a 3(16) Plan Administrator; whereby NPPG-FS accepts the responsibility of performing most of the daily operations of a retirement plan as well as the associated fiduciary risk and liability. This delegation of responsibility and liability allows the employer to focus on business growth rather than plan administration, compliance and oversight."

Riker Associates, LLC was established in 1983 by Robert Riker and had been successfully providing qualified retirement plan design administration, actuarial services, and related consulting. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, NPPG will obtain the Riker Associates, LLC retirement plan clients. The agreement was effective December 31, 2016.

About Northeast Professional Planning Group

Northeast Professional Planning Group, Inc., founded in 1997, is an independent full-service employee benefits, retirement planning and actuarial consulting firm, administering more than $2 billion in assets and more than 2,000 plans for clients nationwide. A full suite of ERISA compliance services is provided by NPPG Fiduciary Services (NPPG-FS) and NPPG Investment Services (NPPG-IS). NPPG operates with our clients' best interest in mind, customizing solutions to meet their business and financial goals. Clients include school boards and government agencies, members of the New York stock exchange, public companies and small entrepreneurial businesses.

For further information, contact Northeast Professional Planning Group, Inc. corporate office in Red Bank, NJ at (732) 758-1577 or visit us online at www.nppg.com.

Click to Share