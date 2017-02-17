 
Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

DIMETIX USA and Systemation, Inc. announce sales representation agreement for US Midwest

Dimetix USA will be represented exclusively by Systemation, Inc. in the Systemation's home state of Illinois as well as Missouri
 
 
Systemation, Inc. to represent DIMETIX USA in Illinois and Missouri
Systemation, Inc. to represent DIMETIX USA in Illinois and Missouri
 
CHESTER SPRINGS, Pa. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- DIMETIX USA and Systemation, Inc. are pleased to announce an exclusive sales representation agreement for a large portion of the US Midwest, effective immediately.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dimetix USA will be represented exclusively by Systemation, Inc. in the company's home state of Illinois as well as Missouri.

"DIMETIX USA is extremely excited about the tremendous opportunity the agreement with Systemation, Inc. represents. Working with Systemation significantly enhances our ability to bring DIMETIX USA products, services, and smart industrial solutions to the heart of industry in the United States," stated Steven Lubeck, President of DIMETIX USA.

Additionally, DIMETIX USA is planning on a record-setting year of unprecedented growth and is seeking qualified and motivated sales and distribution partners to help build momentum in selected territories throughout the United States. Interested? Send us a brief inquiry at info@dimetix-usa.com and we'll reply with information about the DIMETIX USA sales and distribution network.

About Systemation, Inc.

Systemation, Inc. provides dedicated contract sales and support for technical products and related applications. With eleven years experience as a Midwest manufacturers' representative, Systemation brings diverse engineering expertise applying sensor, computer and system knowledge. Let Systemation function as your technical resource, delivering exceptional technology solutions using demonstrated problem solving skills.

Tel: 331-771-0120

Web:www.systemation-rep.com

Email: marty.boi@systemation-rep.com

About DIMETIX USA

DIMETIX USA provides laser distance sensors and accessories and laser-sensor based turnkey industrial solutions. DIMETIX USA has experience with a wide range of industrial measurement and control applications, particularly for customers seeking an affordable technological advantage helping to increase efficiency, reduce production delays and waste, and improve quality. Dimetix laser distance sensors offer long‑range (0.05-500 meters) capabilities and highly accurate (up to ±1.0 mm), non‑contact measurement in a compact, IP65-rated package. This combination of advantages allows for unprecedented flexibility in where the laser sensor solution is installed and how it is used. Other advantages include a variety of configurable data outputs and remote networking options, all at a cost comparable to other rugged measurement technologies. For more information, please contact DIMETIX USA.

Tel: 484-212-0636

Web: www.dimetix-usa.com

Email:  info@dimetix-usa.com

Darrin Kiessling
***@dimetix-usa.com
