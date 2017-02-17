News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Westmount Realty Capital Announces Sale of 291,240-Square-Foot Class 'A' Multifamily Community
"Westmount acquired this asset in December 2013 and through unit interior upgrades and amenity upgrades, we were able to keep the property competitive with new developments in the neighborhood,"
Westmount at Vista Ridge is well suited for families with nearly two-thirds of its 270 units ranging in size from two- and three-bedrooms, as well as the community's inclusion in the Lewisville Independent School District (Lewisville ISD), which has a long-standing tradition of educational excellence. More than 40 Lewisville ISD schools have received an "Exemplary" rating by the Texas Education Agency and six Lewisville ISD schools are part of the National Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence, the highest designation a school can earn from the U. S. Department of Education.
Positioned in close proximity to DFW Airport and the Highway 121 Office Corridor, the community's location offers retail shopping with Grapevine Mills Mall and Vista Ridge Mall nearby. Area hotels include The Gaylord Texan Resort and Great Wolf Lodge, and recreational amenities are available from nearby 8,000-acre Lake Grapevine and 29,000-acre Lake Lewisville.
###
About Westmount Realty Capital
Westmount Realty Capital, LLC ("WRC") is a time-tested, privately held, Dallas-based commercial real estate company that has achieved exceptional performance, with a core team in place, for more than 30 years. Westmount is seen as an innovator and leading edge company in the industry and is a trusted partner of numerous U.S. and foreign institutional and private capital sources. The company is active nationally, specializing in value add and opportunistic investments, and has navigated successfully through multiple market cycles. For additional information, contact www.westmountrc.com.
Contact
Krystal Morris, C. Pharr & Co. for Westmount
***@pharrpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse