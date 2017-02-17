 
Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

On Mission to train one million entrepreneurs – Siddique shares success secrets

 
 
SUWANEE, Ga. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Press Release: Social entrepreneurship is the only solution to tackle poverty around the world and improve the world economy; for that reason, Muhammad Siddique is out with a mission to train one million people in entrepreneurship.

In an interview with a panel of the PRO Business Channel – PBC Atlanta, Global Social Entrepreneurship(GSE)  Foundation. GSE Foundation founder Mr Siddique said the academy had already enrolled 170,000 entrepreneurs in the last one year alone. The effort has impacted positively thousands of lives forever.

The task is, however, huge as there are 220 million people alone in Pakistan, and of its educated lot, 40 percent is unemployed. Mr Siddique says there are three types of people in the world: unemployable, underemployed, and unemployed. The GSE Foundation targets the underemployed and unemployed people to get them into social entrepreneurship net. He says he is hopeful to train one million people by the next year. The key to achieving the target is through social entrepreneurship, which encourages the successful entrepreneurs to give back by generating more people like them.

How does Mr Siddique work?

He believes in creating collaborations among the entrepreneurs and teaming them up. "Whatever you wanna do in your life … you can't do it alone," he reasoned. Collaboration starts with a friendly conversation. Mr Siddique loves to interact with people. Once he did 20 interviews in one day, though at the end he lost his voice.

The GSE Foundation trains those who have already some skills but they lack platforms to present those skills to the world. Clarity of communication and listening to the things and actually answering it work wonders. He reaches the people by developing this raw audios\videos, creating their transcriptions and three articles of them and a press release. The articles and the press release are posted on social media sites. From there, the people go to the pages where they can connect with business, PRO people for further assistance.

What does inspire him?

Mr Siddique wants to be a lifelong learner.

"I want to be a student like Steve Jobs said 'stay foolish and stay hungry' … and I want to learn from the best people from the planet. There is no other way until you have a conversation with them …," he reveals his inspiration source. With a goal to learn from others, he keeps on going person to person and interviews them. He, however, prefers to live in the company of the top people for the best of the best learning. He says he learned the art of interviewing people from Alex Mandossia, who has done over 5,300 interviews, including President Donald Trump, Steve Jobs and Bill Gates.

How can people benefit from Mr Siddique?

The best source to learn about him is www.meetsiddique.com.

The website tells how started his journey to create an impact 20 years ago when he migrated from Pakistan to the United States.

His journey is going on. The road is bumpy but very often he feels elated when someone reports his that "from your training I've made my first $5 or first $100 today.

The good thing is he is getting such stories every day. For more please visit http://meetsiddique.com

Muhammad Siddique
770-648-4371
siddique@jvgenius.com
