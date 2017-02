Up and Coming Montreal Artist Johnny Brown Announces New Single "Champagne on a Yacht"

Brown collaborates with producer Key Watch on pop/trap-style single

Johnny Brown

-- Emerging artist Johnny Brown officially announces his new single "". The collaboration with producer Key Watch is the first of many good things to come from the 20 year old artist. The accompanying music video does not disappoint, it features Johnny and a bevy of beauties drinking champagne on a yacht.Johnny is a student of the music industry. From his studies he found three qualities that have guided him. Quality, consistency and professionalism are the cornerstones of Johnny's success, and they are reflected in the story of how "Champagne on a Yacht" was recorded. "Champagne on a Yacht" was the result of Johnny striving for the exact quality of sound he desired. He honed his craft, practiced long hours, worked with his team of producers and continued to study the industry until he felt his vision was realized.While rap was Johnny's first passion, "Champagne on a Yacht" displays his musical versatility as he seamlessly transitions into trap and pop. Johnny's next single "Strip It" continues his work in the genre, the release date will be announced soon."Champagne on a Yacht" is available for purchase from iTunes, GooglePlay and Amazon, and can be streamed on Spotify and Soundcloud. The music video can be viewed on YouTube.Johnny Brown, a 20 year old pop/trap artist from Montreal, has been making music his whole life. Johnny's wide base of musical knowledge has influenced his sound, but it was rap that truly inspired him to take his career to the next level. This journey led Johnny to write his new single "Champagne on a Yacht", which perfectly showcases his lyrical ability and flow. Follow Johnny for updates on the release of "Champagne on a Yacht" and future projects.Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ johnnybrownies/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ Johnnybrownies/ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-38874870