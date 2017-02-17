 
News By Tag
* Johnny Brown
* Champagne On A Yacht
* Pop/trap Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


Up and Coming Montreal Artist Johnny Brown Announces New Single "Champagne on a Yacht"

Brown collaborates with producer Key Watch on pop/trap-style single
 
 
Johnny Brown
Johnny Brown
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Johnny Brown
Champagne On A Yacht
Pop/trap Music

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Emerging artist Johnny Brown officially announces his new single "". The collaboration with producer Key Watch is the first of many good things to come from the 20 year old artist. The accompanying music video does not disappoint, it features Johnny and a bevy of beauties drinking champagne on a yacht.

Johnny is a student of the music industry. From his studies he found three qualities that have guided him. Quality, consistency and professionalism are the cornerstones of Johnny's success, and they are reflected in the story of how "Champagne on a Yacht" was recorded. "Champagne on a Yacht" was the result of Johnny striving for the exact quality of sound he desired. He honed his craft, practiced long hours, worked with his team of producers and continued to study the industry until he felt his vision was realized.

While rap was Johnny's first passion, "Champagne on a Yacht" displays his musical versatility as he seamlessly transitions into trap and pop. Johnny's next single "Strip It" continues his work in the genre, the release date will be announced soon.

"Champagne on a Yacht" is available for purchase from iTunes, GooglePlay and Amazon, and can be streamed on Spotify and Soundcloud. The music video can be viewed on YouTube.

About Johnny

Johnny Brown, a 20 year old pop/trap artist from Montreal, has been making music his whole life. Johnny's wide base of musical knowledge has influenced his sound, but it was rap that truly inspired him to take his career to the next level. This journey led Johnny to write his new single "Champagne on a Yacht", which perfectly showcases his lyrical ability and flow. Follow Johnny for updates on the release of "Champagne on a Yacht" and future projects.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/johnnybrownies/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Johnnybrownies/

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-38874870

Contact
AMW Group
***@amworldgroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@amworldgroup.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AMW Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share