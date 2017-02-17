News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Up and Coming Montreal Artist Johnny Brown Announces New Single "Champagne on a Yacht"
Brown collaborates with producer Key Watch on pop/trap-style single
Johnny is a student of the music industry. From his studies he found three qualities that have guided him. Quality, consistency and professionalism are the cornerstones of Johnny's success, and they are reflected in the story of how "Champagne on a Yacht" was recorded. "Champagne on a Yacht" was the result of Johnny striving for the exact quality of sound he desired. He honed his craft, practiced long hours, worked with his team of producers and continued to study the industry until he felt his vision was realized.
While rap was Johnny's first passion, "Champagne on a Yacht" displays his musical versatility as he seamlessly transitions into trap and pop. Johnny's next single "Strip It" continues his work in the genre, the release date will be announced soon.
"Champagne on a Yacht" is available for purchase from iTunes, GooglePlay and Amazon, and can be streamed on Spotify and Soundcloud. The music video can be viewed on YouTube.
About Johnny
Johnny Brown, a 20 year old pop/trap artist from Montreal, has been making music his whole life. Johnny's wide base of musical knowledge has influenced his sound, but it was rap that truly inspired him to take his career to the next level. This journey led Johnny to write his new single "Champagne on a Yacht", which perfectly showcases his lyrical ability and flow. Follow Johnny for updates on the release of "Champagne on a Yacht" and future projects.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/
Contact
AMW Group
***@amworldgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse