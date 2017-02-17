 
Industry News





United Premier Soccer League Announces California Victory FC As Northern California Expansion Team

UPSL Northwest Conference Adds Petaluma (Calif.)-Based Club for Spring 2017
 
 
CalVictory_FC
CalVictory_FC
 
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is pleased to announce that California Victory Football Club has joined the league and will compete in the Northwest Conference beginning with the 2017 Spring Season.

United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "California Victory FC is a welcomed addition to our Northwest Conference. The Victory's inclusion means we have a finalized eight-team conference for our upcoming 2017 Spring Season. The club is not a newcomer to the game as its management has been in the Sonoma County soccer market for years. We look forward to seeing California Victory FC competing against the other Northwest Conference teams in what is sure to be an exciting UPSL Spring Season, and wish the club the best of success both on and off the field."

California Victory FC is led by cousins and co-owners Michael Briceno and Ramiro Briceno.

Michael Briceno, 34, owns and operates Briceno Soccer Club, Sonoma County Premier Futsal League and California Adult Soccer League in Petaluma.

Ramiro Briceno, 43, is the former President of Sonoma County Sol (NPSL).

California Victory FC Michael Briceno said, "The UPSL was a chance to start something fresh. The league is growing so fast and has so many teams. We were like, 'Whoa! This is something we need to be a part of.' Plus the opportunity to qualify for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is very important to us. We want to have the same chance as any soccer club in America."

A tryout for the team will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday night at Petaluma Community Sports Fields (2430 E. Washington St., Petaluma, CA 94954).

"We have a base of player that we're bringing from Briceno Soccer Club, and then a group of fresh players, too," Michael Briceno said.

The team will play its UPSL home games at Rancho Cotate High School (5450 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park CA 94928). California Victory FC will announce upcoming 2017 schedule shortly.

About California Victory FC

California Victory Football Club is an American Soccer club based in Petaluma, California, and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. California Victory FC will compete in the UPSL's Northern California Conference.

Founded in 2016, California Victory FC will participate in the qualifying round for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

Contact:
Michael Briseno
Direct: 707- 287-7616
Email: michael@bricenosoccer.com

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado New York, and New Jersey. The UPSL is one the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
Source:United Premier Soccer League
Email:***@upslsoccernews.com Email Verified
