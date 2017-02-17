News By Tag
Program Developed to Help Indiana's Social Workers Work with Older Drivers and their Families
Driving Under the Influence of Dementia
This presentation, 1-hour in length, is designed to provide Indiana's social workers with the skills and competencies necessary to address the issue of dementia-related cognitive decline as it relates to older drivers. Attendees will gain a further understanding of the role memory and executive functioning play in safe driving, and how dementia and Alzheimer's Disease can have an adverse effect on those critical brain functions and thus on driving abilities.
The presentation includes discussion on recent research projects related to the issue of driving with dementia and will offer potential solutions for the family and for the driver with dementia in their quest to maintain their independence and a healthy lifestyle even after driving cessation.
Pursuant to the rules established by the Indiana Behavioral Health and Human Services Licensing Board (a component of the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency), Licensed Social Workers (LSW), and Licensed Clinical Social Workers (LCSW) are now eligible to earn Continuing Education credits for attending and participating in the course.
Matt Gurwell, founder of Keeping Us Safe, explains that "A fundamental component of our mission is to provide educational support for members of the professional community that may find themselves in the difficult position of helping families deal with this very sensitive and emotional issue".
Founded in 2008, Keeping Us Safe is an organization that provides practical, real-life solutions to older drivers and their families. Their programs are designed to save lives while simultaneously helping to ease the burden of the family as they find themselves faced with this very challenging issue. Their services are available throughout the United States. To learn more about their programming or to schedule a continuing education presentation please visit the Keeping Us Safe website at http://www.keepingussafe.org or call toll-free 877-907-8841.
