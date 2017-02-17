News By Tag
Toft Group Executive Search Named as one of the "Top 50 Healthcare & Life Sciences Search Firms"
Hunt Scanlon has been ranking firms in various categories for nearly 30 years. This is the first year the news source has ranked firms in the Healthcare and Life Sciences sectors.
"Toft Group is honored to be recognized among the top executive search firms worldwide by an organization as prestigious as Hunt Scanlon," commented Robin Toft, President & CEO of Toft Group. "Our success is attributed to our team of experienced search consultants, our commitment to delivering exceptional results and our collaborative network of partners, clients, and candidates who share the same passion for healthcare advancements and innovation."
The complete list of search firms was published in the Healthcare and Life Sciences Recruiting Special Issue (http://huntscanlon.com/
In the article, Toft discusses the shortage of executive talent available to effectively lead the industry through challenges and uncertainly, particularly in emerging companies that blend high-tech and biotech. This shortage is one of the reasons why companies, both inside and outside of life sciences, partner with Toft Group to fill C-level positions in a landscape where senior level executives who have leadership experience and a strong vision are critical.
"I am very proud of our search consultants' ability to identify business leaders who create a competitive advantage and sustainable value for their companies," added Toft.
Toft Group's ranking as a Top 50 Executive Search Firm follows on the heels of the company being named a Top 150 Fastest Growing Private Company by the San Diego Business Journal. Toft Group has experienced double-digit revenue growth since it was established in 2010 and, to better support such growth, relocated their Northern California office to industry hotspot, the San Francisco Bay area and recently expanded its executive leadership team. These strategic decisions enhance Toft Group's ability to support its entrepreneurial, rapidly growing client base in northern California, as well as improve access to outstanding talent for its executive search services worldwide.
About Toft Group Executive Search
Toft Group Executive Search is "Changing the Future of Medicine, One Relationship at a Time" and we take pride in the fact that our work helps our clients accelerate getting novel products to market. Named a Top 150 Fastest Growing Private Company and a Top 50 Executive Search Firm in Life Sciences, we are a global retained executive search firm that is 100% dedicated to life sciences & healthcare industries. Our customers include biotech, pharmaceutical, medical device, digital health, and diagnostic companies. With offices in San Francisco, San Diego and Boston, we assist a wide range of local, national and international companies - from venture backed start-ups to Fortune 500 corporations. For more information, visit www.thetoftgroup.com.
About Hunt Scanlon Media
Hunt Scanlon Media has been informing the senior talent management sector for over 25 years. Our global news and intelligence data comes in many forms, including daily newswires, talent leadership reports, newsletter briefings and social media alerts. The privately-held company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn.
Media Contact
Katie Vandenburg
***@thetoftgroup.com
