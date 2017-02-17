 
February 2017





Young Farmer Seeks to Raise 1 Million Chickens on Grass

John Suscovich wants to encourage more people to grow their own pastured poultry and experience the richness of taste that comes from chickens raised in your own backyard.
 
 
John Suscovich with a fleet of his chicken tractors on farm
John Suscovich with a fleet of his chicken tractors on farm
 
KENT, Conn. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Chicken tastes like everything because we have forgotten what chicken actually tastes like. The right way to raise chicken was temporarily lost, but not forgotten. A movement of grass-based farmers and homesteaders seeks to bring the flavor and nutrition back into poultry.

Change comes from many people taking purposeful actions toward a common goal. Globally roughly 20 million chickens are consumed every day. Under such demand, poultry has become a commodity as well as a uniform, tasteless, sad lump of biomass that requires a lot of spices to make it taste like anything.

Thanks to the efforts of such people as the "beyond organic" farmer Joel Salatin and organizations like the American Pastured Poultry Producers Association (APPPA), there are a growing number of people putting the flavor and nutrition back into chicken -- by putting the chickens back on grass. Pasture-raised chickens have more omega-3 fatty acids, more beta carotene, and a lot more flavor.

Through years of misguided agricultural policy, we have lost the general knowledge of growing our own food. That is beginning to shift as we see more people gardening, more backyard chicken coops, and a rise in the popularity of the Slow Food Movement.

With the desire to teach people an alternative to conventional poultry, John Suscovich has written a book called Stress-free Chicken Tractor Plans, published by Emerald Lake Books (http://emeraldlakebooks.com/stress-free-chicken-tractor-plans), which walks you through step-by-step how to build a mobile broiler chicken coop called a "chicken tractor."

To encourage others to create healthy change, John has started the 1 Million Chicken Initiative. Each copy sold of Stress-free Chicken Tractor Plans represents at least one chicken tractor built. Each chicken tractor comfortably houses 25 chickens at a time. Forty thousand chicken tractors represents 1 million chickens raised the way our great-grandparents did it.

This isn't John's first foray into pastured poultry-related resources. He is the host of the Growing Farms podcast and founder of Farm Marketing Solutions. He is also the farm manager for Camps Road Farm, a 52-acre diversified farm. John's years of raising pastured poultry has allowed him to take the best aspects of chicken tractor designs he's tried throughout the years and create his own light-weight, low-cost, highly durable and mobile chicken tractor.

For those just getting started with their own pasture poultry, John also offers a free library of resources on raising broiler chickens at http://farmmarketingsolutions.com/resources/broilers with hundreds of videos, PDFs, and other resources.

To learn how you can become a part of the 1 Million Chickens Initiative, visit http://farmmarketingsolutions.com/grow-more-chickens. For any other information, contact John directly at hello@farmmarketingsolutions.com.

Contact
John Suscovich at Farm Marketing Solutions
Tara Alemany at Emerald Lake Books
***@emeraldlakebooks.com
