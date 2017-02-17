News By Tag
Young Farmer Seeks to Raise 1 Million Chickens on Grass
John Suscovich wants to encourage more people to grow their own pastured poultry and experience the richness of taste that comes from chickens raised in your own backyard.
Change comes from many people taking purposeful actions toward a common goal. Globally roughly 20 million chickens are consumed every day. Under such demand, poultry has become a commodity as well as a uniform, tasteless, sad lump of biomass that requires a lot of spices to make it taste like anything.
Thanks to the efforts of such people as the "beyond organic" farmer Joel Salatin and organizations like the American Pastured Poultry Producers Association (APPPA), there are a growing number of people putting the flavor and nutrition back into chicken -- by putting the chickens back on grass. Pasture-raised chickens have more omega-3 fatty acids, more beta carotene, and a lot more flavor.
Through years of misguided agricultural policy, we have lost the general knowledge of growing our own food. That is beginning to shift as we see more people gardening, more backyard chicken coops, and a rise in the popularity of the Slow Food Movement.
With the desire to teach people an alternative to conventional poultry, John Suscovich has written a book called Stress-free Chicken Tractor Plans, published by Emerald Lake Books (http://emeraldlakebooks.com/
To encourage others to create healthy change, John has started the 1 Million Chicken Initiative. Each copy sold of Stress-free Chicken Tractor Plans represents at least one chicken tractor built. Each chicken tractor comfortably houses 25 chickens at a time. Forty thousand chicken tractors represents 1 million chickens raised the way our great-grandparents did it.
This isn't John's first foray into pastured poultry-related resources. He is the host of the Growing Farms podcast and founder of Farm Marketing Solutions. He is also the farm manager for Camps Road Farm, a 52-acre diversified farm. John's years of raising pastured poultry has allowed him to take the best aspects of chicken tractor designs he's tried throughout the years and create his own light-weight, low-cost, highly durable and mobile chicken tractor.
For those just getting started with their own pasture poultry, John also offers a free library of resources on raising broiler chickens at http://farmmarketingsolutions.com/
To learn how you can become a part of the 1 Million Chickens Initiative, visit http://farmmarketingsolutions.com/
