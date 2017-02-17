 
News By Tag
* Quality Assurance Services
* Software Testing Services
* qa
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kyiv
  Kyiv
  Ukraine
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


Qawerk Celebrates 1st Anniversary with Marked Performance

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Quality Assurance Services
Software Testing Services
qa

Industry:
Software

Location:
Kyiv - Kyiv - Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Qawerk celebrated 1 year since it was launched. However, Qawerk seems to be headed in the right direction in providing apposite solutions to its clients. The company's main objective is to launch, support and manage high quality assurance teams to keep its clients' product healthy and profitable.

It has been a productive year for the company, which has so far completed various clients' projects. The company has been in the business of providing quality assurance services needed to fine-tune customer products and make them exclusively appealing and functional for their users. In the wake of internet and technology, Qawerk is one of the emerging companies offering support services to software companies that are in search of quality assurance help. Essentially, the company is thriving on the premise of the need to provide working software solutions in a world that is driven by technology.

There is unbounded hope in the future of companies in this sector and Qawerk is looking forward to take advantage of the ever growing market. There are many growth opportunities that lie in wait as the company continues to provide solutions to its clients. A lot of innovations are coming up with the dawn of each and every day and their viability needs checking. To be effective in the delivery of high-end software solutions, many companies are outsourcing quality assurance services to promote the welfare of their products.  This presents a lot of market opportunities for a company like Qawerk. Therefore, this company can identify new markets in order to continue offering software testing solutions both at present and in the future.

Ideally, Qawerk  (https://qawerk.com/) is a software-testing outsourcing company that helps its clients in assessing the quality and usability of their products before sending them to the market. The company deals with a wide range of industries including business automation, media and entertainment, data mining, e-government, e-commerce, startups and innovation. All services are provided in a business model through a dedicated team for each project. Clients get a team of QA engineers who work for them under their management. In that case, clients choose the team to work with through interviews and/or additional tests as they please.
End
Source:
Email:***@qawerk.com Email Verified
Tags:Quality Assurance Services, Software Testing Services, qa
Industry:Software
Location:Kyiv - Kyiv - Ukraine
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share