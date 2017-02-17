News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Qawerk Celebrates 1st Anniversary with Marked Performance
It has been a productive year for the company, which has so far completed various clients' projects. The company has been in the business of providing quality assurance services needed to fine-tune customer products and make them exclusively appealing and functional for their users. In the wake of internet and technology, Qawerk is one of the emerging companies offering support services to software companies that are in search of quality assurance help. Essentially, the company is thriving on the premise of the need to provide working software solutions in a world that is driven by technology.
There is unbounded hope in the future of companies in this sector and Qawerk is looking forward to take advantage of the ever growing market. There are many growth opportunities that lie in wait as the company continues to provide solutions to its clients. A lot of innovations are coming up with the dawn of each and every day and their viability needs checking. To be effective in the delivery of high-end software solutions, many companies are outsourcing quality assurance services to promote the welfare of their products. This presents a lot of market opportunities for a company like Qawerk. Therefore, this company can identify new markets in order to continue offering software testing solutions both at present and in the future.
Ideally, Qawerk (https://qawerk.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse