February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

TrenMAX®: Safer Alternative to Foam-Based Positioning Pads for Trendelenburg Bariatric Surgeries

Estape TrenMAX® eliminates time-consuming effort by surgeon and OR staff to stop and reposition a patient or robot during surgery; also inhibits surgical complications caused by patient movement
 
 
PLAINVILLE, Conn. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Estape TrenMAX® from Innovative Medical Products is a new, safer, more secure positioning system that provides surgeons and OR staff a superior alternative to all-foam solutions when positioning patients for Trendelenburg bariatric, surgical procedures. Because it has more than twice the coefficient of friction than memory-foam positioners, TrenMAX® provides the most secure positioning system available for most any size patient, in either a head-down or feet-down direction, and at any angle. This means patient movement no longer has to be expected as a "normal" problem that routinely comes with Trendelenburg positioning, even with bariatric patients.

In addition, the IMP solution minimizes unnecessary surgical complications, such as cuts from robotic tocar instruments, that frequently occur during surgery because of patient movement. Reducing such complications can also help to improve a surgeon's and hospital's Healthgrades ratings.

The key component of the TrenMAX® system that makes it superior to memory-foam positioning is IMP's proprietary sticky pad. The Sticky Pad™ adheres directly to the patient's torso and fastens securely to the OR table's side rails to prevent the patient from moving or sliding off the OR table. For maximum, secure fixation of the base pad to the OR table, TrenMAX® employs patent-pending TrenMAX® clamps that tightly secure the base pad's hook-and-loop material straps fastened to the OR table's side rails.

Besides its unique holding power, TrenMAX® provides other important benefits including: an arm strap system that allows access to leads and IVs by anesthesiologists, as well as preventing potential neurological impairment, per AORN recommendations, caused by sheet tucking; and no requirement for a chest strap, improving ventilation and preventing nerve damage by eliminating pressure on the brachial plexus caused by shoulder-holder devices.

About Innovative Medical Products

Innovative Medical Products Inc.® designs, manufactures, and brings to market patient positioning devices for healthcare and sports related surgeries. With more than 40 years of experience in supporting hospitals, surgery centers, and clinics, IMP provides positioning products that stabilize and protect patients during navigated, computer assisted and robotic surgeries. IMP devices save hospital and surgery center costs by minimizing staff, decreasing liability and improving the overall patient experience. IMP manufactures, patents and trademarks products to Federal and International standards for quality and safety for both the patient and the healthcare institution. For more information, visit: http://www.impmedical.com
