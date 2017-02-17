News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
TrenMAX®: Safer Alternative to Foam-Based Positioning Pads for Trendelenburg Bariatric Surgeries
Estape TrenMAX® eliminates time-consuming effort by surgeon and OR staff to stop and reposition a patient or robot during surgery; also inhibits surgical complications caused by patient movement
In addition, the IMP solution minimizes unnecessary surgical complications, such as cuts from robotic tocar instruments, that frequently occur during surgery because of patient movement. Reducing such complications can also help to improve a surgeon's and hospital's Healthgrades ratings.
The key component of the TrenMAX® system that makes it superior to memory-foam positioning is IMP's proprietary sticky pad. The Sticky Pad™ adheres directly to the patient's torso and fastens securely to the OR table's side rails to prevent the patient from moving or sliding off the OR table. For maximum, secure fixation of the base pad to the OR table, TrenMAX® employs patent-pending TrenMAX® clamps that tightly secure the base pad's hook-and-loop material straps fastened to the OR table's side rails.
Besides its unique holding power, TrenMAX® provides other important benefits including: an arm strap system that allows access to leads and IVs by anesthesiologists, as well as preventing potential neurological impairment, per AORN recommendations, caused by sheet tucking; and no requirement for a chest strap, improving ventilation and preventing nerve damage by eliminating pressure on the brachial plexus caused by shoulder-holder devices.
About Innovative Medical Products
Innovative Medical Products Inc.® designs, manufactures, and brings to market patient positioning devices for healthcare and sports related surgeries. With more than 40 years of experience in supporting hospitals, surgery centers, and clinics, IMP provides positioning products that stabilize and protect patients during navigated, computer assisted and robotic surgeries. IMP devices save hospital and surgery center costs by minimizing staff, decreasing liability and improving the overall patient experience. IMP manufactures, patents and trademarks products to Federal and International standards for quality and safety for both the patient and the healthcare institution. For more information, visit: http://www.impmedical.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse