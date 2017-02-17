 
News By Tag
* Iot
* Fcc
* 6 GHz
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Herndon
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

Procedural Concerns Lead EWA to File Application for Review

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Iot
Fcc
6 GHz

Industry:
Telecom

Location:
Herndon - Virginia - US

HERNDON, Va. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Enterprise Wireless Alliance (EWA) has filed an Application for Review with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requesting that the FCC review its Order granting a blanket earth station license to Higher Ground LLC that permits it to operate on a non-interfering basis up to 50,000 mobile earth terminals (SatPaqs) in the 5925-6425 MHz band (6 GHz band). EWA stated that the action taken by the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau and the Office of Engineering and Technology (the Bureaus) in granting the Order conflicts with established FCC policy and  urged the FCC to set aside the grant of the waiver, return Higher Ground's application to pending status, and initiate a rulemaking proceeding where the many concerns about the proposed system's potential for interference can be evaluated in detail and weighed against whether it is in the public interest.

Higher Ground plans to offer broadband communications services that would enable consumer-based text messaging, light email and Internet of Things (IoT) communications. In the Order, the Bureaus contend that a waiver is appropriate because Higher Ground is requesting a unique use of the band rather than establishing a new category of use.

"EWA has the highest regard for the Bureaus and is not taking issue with the technical aspects of the Order at this time," said EWA President Mark Crosby. " A change in the use of this band should be the outcome of a discussion among all stakeholders through the well-established process of a rulemaking. The outcome should be a Commission decision that all parties can accept as an appropriate balancing of the rights of fixed service incumbents and the public benefit of introducing another broadband consumer service," he continued.

Read the Application for Review at www.enterprisewireless.org.

About the Enterprise Wireless Alliance

The Enterprise Wireless Alliance is an FCC-certified frequency advisory committee and leading advocate for business enterprises that rely on wireless communications systems. EWA provides its members and clients with license preparation, spectrum management and associated services. Membership in EWA is open to users of wireless communications systems, vendors, system operators and service organizations. EWA is the creator of Cevo (http://cevo.enterprisewireless.org/)®, a powerful frequency coordination portal, which includes the industry's first mobile app for frequency inquiries. Additional information about membership and services is available at www.enterprisewireless.org.

Contact
Andrea Cumpston
***@enterprisewireless.org
End
Source:
Email:***@enterprisewireless.org Email Verified
Tags:Iot, Fcc, 6 GHz
Industry:Telecom
Location:Herndon - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share