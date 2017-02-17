News By Tag
Procedural Concerns Lead EWA to File Application for Review
Higher Ground plans to offer broadband communications services that would enable consumer-based text messaging, light email and Internet of Things (IoT) communications. In the Order, the Bureaus contend that a waiver is appropriate because Higher Ground is requesting a unique use of the band rather than establishing a new category of use.
"EWA has the highest regard for the Bureaus and is not taking issue with the technical aspects of the Order at this time," said EWA President Mark Crosby. " A change in the use of this band should be the outcome of a discussion among all stakeholders through the well-established process of a rulemaking. The outcome should be a Commission decision that all parties can accept as an appropriate balancing of the rights of fixed service incumbents and the public benefit of introducing another broadband consumer service," he continued.
Read the Application for Review at www.enterprisewireless.org.
About the Enterprise Wireless Alliance
The Enterprise Wireless Alliance is an FCC-certified frequency advisory committee and leading advocate for business enterprises that rely on wireless communications systems. EWA provides its members and clients with license preparation, spectrum management and associated services. Membership in EWA is open to users of wireless communications systems, vendors, system operators and service organizations. EWA is the creator of Cevo (http://cevo.enterprisewireless.org/
Contact
Andrea Cumpston
***@enterprisewireless.org
