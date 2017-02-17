 
Global Poll Makes Aruba's Eagle Beach A High Flier

Underlining its position as one of the world's top beach holiday destinations, the Dutch Caribbean island of Aruba has now scooped major global awards.
 
 
Eagle Beach, Aruba
Eagle Beach, Aruba
Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Millions of international tourists have voted the island's Eagle Beach third best in the world and runner-up in the Caribbean in the 2017 TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards.

'It's a fantastic accolade,' commented Joanna Walding, UK & Ireland manager for the Aruba Tourism Authority. 'To have this recommendation from so many real travellers from around the world is a brilliant statement about the quality of the beaches and so much more in Aruba.'

Boasting fine white sand and running for 1,000 metres, Eagle Beach is located on the western side of Aruba. The widest beach in Aruba and stretching down to the sparkling blue waters of the Caribbean Sea, it is home to many of the island's low-rise, more European-style hotels, including the multi award-winning Bucuti and Tara Beach Resort.

The much-photographed beach is also a regular breeding site for sea turtles, with their nests marked by volunteers to ensure they remain undisturbed. All hotels in the area provide cabanas and sun loungers for their guests and Eagle Beach is also a popular weekend spot for beach tennis enthusiasts.

The annual TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards are seen as a leading indicator of tourism quality, since they are based on visitors' own feedback over a 12-month period.

Eagle Beach took second place in the Best Beaches –Caribbean category and third spot in the Best Beaches – World. And adding to Aruba's leading position as a top beach destination, Arashi Beach, the last beach on the north-west coast of the island, came in at No. 18 in the Caribbean section.

For more information about Aruba, go to www.aruba.com
