Gibraltar Business Capital Unveils Redesigned Website

Bold Look Better Educates Business Owners on Alternative Financing Paths to Prosperity
 
 
CHICAGO - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Gibraltar Business Capital (GBC), a leading commercial finance company focused exclusively on the factoring and small asset-based marketplace, today launched a bold redesign of its website www.gibraltarbc.com that speaks to the smart, out-of-the-box financing solutions that have been the hallmark of GBC's success.

Key features of the site include a cleaner, more attractive design and a more engaging user experience with enhanced search and navigation that better tell the story of GBC's transformational financing solutions for the many needs of small- and medium-sized businesses.

"We wanted a website that business owners could turn to and know immediately that GBC has the tools, the expertise and the creative mindset to deliver working-capital solutions that can help build their enterprises," said GBC President Scott Winicour.

With this in mind, the redesign will better educate and inform GBC customers and partners about what types of intelligent financing sources that are available through non-bank facilities. GBC will also roll out new educational materials including blogs, case studies and guides about new trends in Factoring, Asset-Based Lending and GBC's game-changing financing solution, Receivables Plus that allows GBC to advance up to 120% of a company's accounts-receivable balance.

The website's revamped, more sophisticated look, coupled with enhanced content, better functionality and optimization for mobile devices, allows customers and partners to better interact online with GBC.

"We want our customers and partners to see just how resourceful and nimble GBC is under any kind of situation and timeline," Winicour said. "We hope this redesign will help us better showcase our holistic approach to financing that has been the safe harbor for many struggling companies."

For more information on GBC and how they might help your business grow, please visit www.gibraltarbc.com.

About Gibraltar Business Capital
Headquartered in Chicago, Gibraltar Business Capital is a privately held middle-market lender providing small- to medium-sized business owners fresh and accessible capital alternatives to a commercial bank loan. With fast, flexible asset-based lending and factoring solutions, Gibraltar delivers lines of credit and specialized funding that allows business owners to meet their objectives. Building on its 65-year history, Gibraltar Business Capital is a multifaceted company strategically positioned with the capital, infrastructure, personnel and resources to support its clients nationwide.For more information please visit www.gibraltarbc.com.

Contact
Kebra Shelhamer
***@root3marketing.com
