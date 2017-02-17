"Post-Technology: Smart Concepts & Solutions for a Smart University"

News By Tag
Smart University Forum (SUF) Launches 2017 Conference to be held in Ankara, Turkey, October 3-5, 2017
"Post-Technology:
Ankara, Turkey- 23 February 2017—SUFglobal has today announced its new event; Smart University Forum 2017 (SUF_17) , to be held October 3-5, 2017 in Ankara, Turkey. SUF_17 is the premiere event focusing on impact of smart concepts, innovations, and technologies on the future of universities & higher education institutions.
SUF_17 ANKARA is a forum "where ideas, experiences, know-how on smart universities can be shared and exchanged." The theme of: "Post-Technology:
SUF_17 ANKARA covers 6 tracks. They are:
1. Smart Campus: innovations and technologies for university campuses
2. Smart Learning: post-technology impact on teaching & learning
3. Smart Research: innovative research concepts and tools in higher education institutions,
4. Smart People: smart ideas and tools to empower students, educators, staff, executives, and leaders
5. Smart Governance: policy & cultural issues for smart governance of universities.
6. Smart Impact: on education, society, nation, and global welfare
SUF_17 ANKARA extends over three days, and It is expected to be attended by over 500 university leaders, industry experts, higher education managers, and government officials in higher education. Renowned keynote speakers will present ideas, projects, and new developments in different areas of university excellence. Presenters will include representatives of academia, business, policy makers, and government. SUF_17 will consists of:
1. Official Conference: with 60 international keynote speakers, presenters, researchers, and panelists.
2. Academic Leadership Board: a round table forum for presidents and vice presidents of universities.
3. SUF Exhibit: for technology providers, universities, government agencies, and state of the art R&D in the field.
4. Exchange Forum: an platform to exchange services, ideas, collaborations, and MoUs among stakeholders.
5. Workshops: pre and post-conference workshops for R&D, innovative ideas about "Smart Universities"
6. Technology Seminars: post conference seminars by vendors showing demos on new technologies & solutions.
SUF_17 ANKARA is "being planned to provide attendees with deeper understanding of the status of smart university concept, tools, ideas, and to discover more about new developments and innovations"
SUF_17 ANKARA 's official language is English. Turkish translation would also be provided for all main functions. For further information, the call for papers, sponsorships, exhibiting or other collaboration, please visit (suf17.com) which will be launched on March 15, 2017. Email: (PR@suf17.com) or follow the hashtag #SUF_17.
Smart University Forum, SUF
SUF is a series of global conferences, workshops, and seminars "where ideas, experiences, know-how can be shared and exchanged" focusing on "Smart University"; as a holistic concept for expanding the understanding and implementation of technologies, best academic practices, and new trends in management & leadership for the future of higher education.SUF is an initiative by SUFglobal, LLC, A USA company with offices and representatives in UK, Switzerland, Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar.
Contact
Dr. Bassem Khafagy
Tel:+1 858 609 0933 USA + 90 541 477 8494 Turkey
***@suf17.com
