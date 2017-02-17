 
News By Tag
* Cloud
* Plm
* CIMdata webinar
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ann Arbor
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


CIMdata Announces Collaborative Research on Cloud PLM

Founding sponsors of research among leading PLM solution providers.
 
 
Cloud PLM Webinar
Cloud PLM Webinar
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Cloud
* Plm
* CIMdata webinar

Industry:
* Manufacturing

Location:
* Ann Arbor - Michigan - US

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- CIMdata, Inc., the leading global PLM strategic management consulting and research firm, announces the initiation of a multi-sponsor collaborative research program on the use of cloud-based solutions to enable product lifecycle management (PLM) strategies and processes in industrial companies.

The initial research program will focus on the collaborative Product Definition management (cPDm) segment of PLM, defined by CIMdata as, the category of data and process management solutions at the core of most industrial PLM implementations. In 2015, CIMdata estimated the cPDm segment at over US$5.4 billion, up more than 9.1% over 2014, in constant currencies. At present, a small portion of this estimate is cloud-based, but the segment is poised to grow significantly in the next few years and this research program will help CIMdata and the broader PLM Economy understand this market evolution.

To kickoff this research program, CIMdata enlisted several leading PLM solution and service providers as Founding Sponsors: Autodesk, Dassault Systèmes, PTC, and Siemens PLM Software. The extended research program team will collaborate to help identify the crucial issues facing potential cloud adopters and lessons learned from companies that have made this change.

The research program includes several elements, including an initial Webinar highlighting the key issues. The Webinar will also introduce a global survey to learn more about industrial organization cloud adoption processes and status. Interviews with thought leaders from Sponsors and their lead customers will be published on the CIMdata.com blog and actively promoted on social channels by all participants to encourage broader discussion on the topic and to promote survey participation. In addition to materials developed with the Sponsors, CIMdata will also publish the results more broadly for use by members of the PLM Economy.

According to Mr. Stan Przybylinski, CIMdata's Vice President of Research, "Cloud-based solutions are a fact of life in many other enterprise software domains, but adoption in the PLM market has been spotty. Helping to better understand why is one of the main goals for this research. This will also be the first step in documenting how industrial companies are moving their core product and process development work to cloud-based solutions."

Those interested in learning more can get involved by signing up for the complimentary webinar, "The State of PLM on the Cloud." The webinar will take place on March 16, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. (EST) and will last for one hour. During the Webinar, CIMdata will frame the problem, talk about the state of PLM offerings on the cloud, and discuss the drivers for and the impediments to cloud-based PLM implementation.

To find out more visit the CIMdata website at http://www.cimdata.com/en/education/educational-webinars/.... To register for the webinar visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/524251580230946....

Contact
CIMdata
***@cimdata.com
End
Source:CIMdata
Email:***@cimdata.com Email Verified
Tags:Cloud, Plm, CIMdata webinar
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Ann Arbor - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CIM News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share