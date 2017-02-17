dinCloud Executive Recognized as 2017 CRN Channel Chief for Third Consecutive Year

LOS ANGELES
- Feb. 23, 2017
dinCloud
, today announced that CRN®
, named David Graffia, dinCloud's vice president of sales, to its prestigious list of 2017 Channel Chiefs for the third year in a row. The executives on this annual list represent top leaders in the IT channel who excel at driving growth and revenue in their organizations through channel partners.
"The executives on our 2017 Channel Chiefs list have distinguished themselves by building strong partner programs, developing and executing effective business strategy, and helping to advance the channel as a whole," said Bob Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "They represent an extraordinary group of individuals who lead by example and serve as both invaluable advocates and innovators of the IT channel. We applaud their achievements and look forward to their successes in the coming year."2016 Channel Initiatives
New to dinCloud's channel initiatives this past year included the creation of a partner advisory council, which allows dinCloud to solicit direct feedback from its channel community. Additionally, dinCloud surveys its partners to see what areas the company is succeeding in, and any areas that may need improvement. The survey results have led to several exciting enhancements to dinCloud's flagship offering, including:
– dinCloud has taken on an even more proactive approach in the day-to-day management of its customers' environments. Virtual administration services allow partners to focus on new customer acquisitions and not the mundane (albeit important) administrative tasks.
, which enables dinCloud partners and end user customers to configure their hosted private cloud securely, giving them complete control of their own environment including desktops, servers, and network security resources. New monitoring and analytics features provide dinCloud's partners and their clients with visibility to the utilization of resources provisioned. This allows clients to optimize and right-size the resources within a customer's specific environment. Additionally, the new features include detailed reporting on bandwidth throughput, and a deeper sense of security through the assignment of role based administration.
"While our partner community has grown steadily over the past year, what's been even more exciting is the maturity we are seeing in the market, and within several verticals – we now have many partners selling into the financial services and healthcare verticals," said Graffia. "Regulatory compliance has been a large obstacle to overcome for both partners and clients alike, however our award winning solution provides the automation and orchestration of compute resources and wraps the security features needed for organizations and businesses alike to be compliant."
