The Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire Cornhole Tournament Set For March 11

 
 
SAVANNAH, Ga. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Teen Board of the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) announces plans for the 4th annual cornhole tournament set for Saturday, March 11 in Forsyth Park from 12 noon until 3 p.m.

Cornhole team registration is now open for two-member teams and is open to all ages. The cost is $50 per team. Space is limited and participation will be based on the date of registration. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.

The event proceeds directly support families who need a place to stay while a child seeks treatment in a nearby hospital.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for the event, ranging from Presenting sponsor at $1,000 to a supporter at $100. Individuals, businesses, or organizations are encouraged to sponsor the RMHC fundraiser.

The Teen Board is comprised of students in grades 10 through 12 who volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House or family rooms at area hospitals.

"This is my second year serving as a teen volunteer, and I know we are making a difference," said Malcolm Williams Green. "We really try to cater to the families we serve by preparing meals, running errands, or just giving parents a short break from being in the hospital with a sick child."

For more information or to register a team for the cornhole tournament, please visit https://www.rmhccoastalempire.org.

ABOUT RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES OF THE COASTAL EMPIRE
Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC) of the Coastal Empire is a registered 501©3, non-profit that operates solely on donations. The cornerstone program is the Savannah Ronald McDonald House that provides more than 4170 family night stays each year with a "Home away from home." Other core programs include the Ronald McDonald Family Rooms® in St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital and Children's Hospital at Memorial Hospital Medical Center and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile®, a mobile dental clinic providing free dental cleanings and examinations, care to underserved, school-aged children in Beaufort County (SC).

CONTACT
Bill Sorochak
Executive Director
Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) of the Coastal Empire
bill@rmhccoastalempire.org
t. (912) 350-7641 ext. 304
f. (912) 350-2309
c. (864) 906-8496
https://www.rmhccoastalempire.org
4710 Waters Avenue
Savannah, Georgia, 31404

