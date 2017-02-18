News By Tag
Christine Ryan featured in latest issue of SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE
Health coach shares her advice on recovering from overindulgence
Christine Ryan is a wife, mother, Certified Health Coach and owner of Weight No More Health Coaching. In her business she helps busy moms create sustainable habit changes and reach their goals while dropping excess weight. She loves to cook and eat and has recently started a blog to share delicious recipes and tips to encourage and support a well nourished, healthy lifestyle. As an avid writer, Christine has most recently had a short story of inspiration published along with 30 others in the NEW Best Seller "Dream Boldly: I Dare You!" now available for purchase now on Amazon.
In her Health SPARK, "How to Bounce Back From a Binge," Christine shares important advice on healthy eating."Lavish dinners and Sunday suppers (or Krispy Kreme cravings) need not be a slippery slope for you. You have the tools and tricks to bounce right back. And to be fair, you SHOULD enjoy and over indulge on occasion! It's all about the balance. It's a reminder to eat high energy, nourishing foods as often as possible. It makes your body function better, feel great and look amazing! Find what works well in your own body by paying attention to how you feel after you finish a food and again a few hours later. Did it keep you full? Did you feel satisfied? Did it taste good? Where is your emotional state? Are you alert or foggy? Be present in your choices and aware. Your body knows what's good for you better than any health expert out there. You just have to listen to it." says Christine in her insightful column.
SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE was founded on the belief that every single person has a story to tell. This magazine gives each person a platform to not only share their story but to learn and be inspired by the stories of others. Each issue will introduce readers to inspiring people and changemakers who are making a difference in the world and will ignite something in each reader to share their SPARKS to inspire others.
SPARKS of INSPIRATION Magazine will be published digitally, four times a year, providing positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Read the magazine here for free: www.positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 4582018453
Contact E-mail: team@authenticmessengers.com
Contact
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediapress.com
