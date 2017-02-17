 
News By Tag
* Miley's Heart
* Thursday
* Good Morning Loves
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Hobbies
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cleveland
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


Good Morning Loves, Encourages Thank You as a Virtue

Miley's Heart seeks to Heal Hearts 365 days everyday from the rising of the sun to the going down of the same spreading love to everyone everywhere is the name of the game! Good Morning Loves
 
 
Miley's Heart @ Thankful Thursdays
Miley's Heart @ Thankful Thursdays
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Miley's Heart
Thursday
Good Morning Loves

Industry:
Hobbies

Location:
Cleveland - Ohio - US

CLEVELAND - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Miley's Heart seeks to Heal Hearts 365 days everyday from the rising of the sun to the going down of the same spreading love to everyone everywhere is the answer!  Today is new, worth celebrating cherished moments each one.  New smells good, like the scent of fresh flowers on a bright sunny day.  Unlike any other you've seen, so make it count.  Be thankful, show it with flowers, look up and breathe deeply.  It's Miley's Heart @ Thankful Thursday!

February 23rd is the 54th day of the year with 311 days left until New Year 2018.  According to Wikipedia, this date is slightly more likely to fall on a Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday, and they're right again!

On this day 1954 first mass inoculation of children against polio Salk vaccine, 2012 lost 83 soldiers more than 250 injured in combat against Iraq, and South Sudan declares a famine in parts of the country is trending in todays news.  In the way of Birthdays, there's W.E.B Du Boise (1868), Niece Nash (1970), and Dakota Fanning (1994) … Happy Thursday!

Miley's Heart is a place where healing hearts is the center of attraction.  Safely, the broken can re-build re-focus and re-claim the BOSS inside.  Thursday shouts encouragement to LOVE Ambassadors who will purposely give flowers to say "thanks!" Whether they be live or digital, flowers delivered to someone can change lemons into lemonade.  Download this flower share it with everyone all over your social media, encouraging a hearty "thanks" with works, i.e. flowers.

Get inside the "private" Miley's Heart Facebook Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/mileys.heart/.  There you can share your experience around purposely sprinkling a little love to someone you know is grieving, sad, lonely, depressed, in trouble, or broken.  Love is an action word, Miley's Heart seeks to Heal Hearts 365 days everyday,

Believe it or not, certain flowers can actually cheer up folks, so if you have extra money and know there's someone you need to make a sacrifice for, spend the money - buy flowers.  If you enjoy traditional real flowers, this blog post by Best Friends for Frosting listing 7 beautiful floral arrangements that will instantly cheer you up:  http://bestfriendsforfrosting.com/2014/03/7-flower-arrang...

Have you a green thumb?  Why not say thanks to someone while creating a garden filled with flowers for or with?  A great bonding activity with long lasting positive outcomes both elders and children alike will remember forever.  Watch this YouTube video published by The Mud Room to get planting ideas for starting a garden at home https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGEnT0uJ5B8



If you're not into giving flowers, there are many things you can do to say "thanks" this Thursday.  Need gifts?  Check out Miley's Heart Healing Designs @ ShopVida: https://shopvida.com/collections/pimoshtutoring, or allow the powerful vocals of Bishop Frankie Carmichael to express gratitude with these three words, I LOVE You https://www.cdbaby.com/cd/bishopfrankiecarmichael?_ga=1.133894414.1279057678.1485980252

Miley's Heart seeks to Heal Hearts 365 days everyday, won't you join us in sprinkling love to everyone everywhere?  Someone near and dear to you could really use apick me up today https://www.facebook.com/groups/mileys.heart/.

Media Contact
Patrina S Reddick, MSW
203-617-8839
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Miley's Heart
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Miley's Heart, Thursday, Good Morning Loves
Industry:Hobbies
Location:Cleveland - Ohio - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PIMOSH Publishing Company PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share