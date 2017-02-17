News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Good Morning Loves, Encourages Thank You as a Virtue
Miley's Heart seeks to Heal Hearts 365 days everyday from the rising of the sun to the going down of the same spreading love to everyone everywhere is the name of the game! Good Morning Loves
February 23rd is the 54th day of the year with 311 days left until New Year 2018. According to Wikipedia, this date is slightly more likely to fall on a Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday, and they're right again!
On this day 1954 first mass inoculation of children against polio Salk vaccine, 2012 lost 83 soldiers more than 250 injured in combat against Iraq, and South Sudan declares a famine in parts of the country is trending in todays news. In the way of Birthdays, there's W.E.B Du Boise (1868), Niece Nash (1970), and Dakota Fanning (1994) … Happy Thursday!
Miley's Heart is a place where healing hearts is the center of attraction. Safely, the broken can re-build re-focus and re-claim the BOSS inside. Thursday shouts encouragement to LOVE Ambassadors who will purposely give flowers to say "thanks!" Whether they be live or digital, flowers delivered to someone can change lemons into lemonade. Download this flower share it with everyone all over your social media, encouraging a hearty "thanks" with works, i.e. flowers.
Get inside the "private" Miley's Heart Facebook Group https://www.facebook.com/
Believe it or not, certain flowers can actually cheer up folks, so if you have extra money and know there's someone you need to make a sacrifice for, spend the money - buy flowers. If you enjoy traditional real flowers, this blog post by Best Friends for Frosting listing 7 beautiful floral arrangements that will instantly cheer you up: http://bestfriendsforfrosting.com/
Have you a green thumb? Why not say thanks to someone while creating a garden filled with flowers for or with? A great bonding activity with long lasting positive outcomes both elders and children alike will remember forever. Watch this YouTube video published by The Mud Room to get planting ideas for starting a garden at home https://www.youtube.com/
If you're not into giving flowers, there are many things you can do to say "thanks" this Thursday. Need gifts? Check out Miley's Heart Healing Designs @ ShopVida: https://shopvida.com/
Miley's Heart seeks to Heal Hearts 365 days everyday, won't you join us in sprinkling love to everyone everywhere? Someone near and dear to you could really use apick me up today https://www.facebook.com/
Media Contact
Patrina S Reddick, MSW
203-617-8839
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse