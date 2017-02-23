News By Tag
Music Platform for Maximum Exposure to be Seen & Heard
MusicOnUsLive Helps Build Relationships between Artists, Brands, Companies, & Products
MusicOnUsLiveis the marketing and branding music division of Don't Hurt Yourself (DHYS). Since 1998 - 2003, DHYS has worked with Def Jam Recordings on the following projects with household names such as, Jay Z, Ja Rule, Ashanti, DMX, Ludacris, Musiq Soul, & Joe Buddens, to name a few. DHYS further had the opportunity to work with moguls such as, Russell Simmons, Lyon Cohens, Kevin Liles, Damon Dash, and Irv Gotti. In 2014, DHYS expanded the company by creating the new marketing and branding division, MusicOnUsLive..
"It goes without saying, DHYS knows talent and can properly position artists, brands, companies, and products to be seen and heard by consumers, industry executives, and key decision makers. MusicOnUsLive, your stop shop to success, put your MusicOnUs," said Reece, the CEO of MusicOnUs, LLC.
The weekend itinerary at the Hall of Fame Media Center, 89-27 164th Street, Jamaica, New York 11432 begins March 10-12, 2017. It involves radio shows, photoshoots, media interviews, live performances, cyphers, afterparties and studio sessions. Door Admission for the 10th & 11th is $20/per night. Ladies free before 12a. On March 10th, MusicOnUsLive will be "The Acknowledging the DJs' Photoshoot" hosted by Shampoo, CEO of YNVS to announce many club DJs including DJ Goldfinger, DJ Bobby Trends (Hot 97), DJ Don Demarco (Power 105), DJ Firstchoice. The Celebrity Host, Frank Jugga will be acknowledging the Legendary Kool DJ Red Alert. They will have an exclusive photo shoot with published models, sponsors, and affiliates that would like to acknowledge the DJs from 5pm – 9pm. The DJs will be featured in some of the top entertainment/
On March 11th, the event, Live Saturday Night will have artists performing live from 6p – 11p in front of two special guests, Jack Thriller from http://www.thisis50.com and "Success," Head of A&R at Atlantic Records. The event will air on local cable TV stations in the 5 Boro NYC area with http://www.showbizmedia.net. Before and during the red carpet event, there will be media interviews and then that night a afterparty. The media, sponsors, and affiliates attending the event includes, DHYS, Thisis50, Hall of Fame Studios, Unsyned Heat, Detroit Music, DSN, B Cosmo, Inc., Shotime, and Celestial Caring Enterprises to name a few. On March 12 artists will be creating music at the Jay Master Studios.
Currently, 2 Artist slots are available to perform live on March 11, 2017 at the Hall of Fame Studios.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The media is invited to attend the event dates held on Friday March 10th – Sunday March 12th. To arrange for special seating or red carpet space, write a story, interview the high profile guests, artists participants, sponsors, and affiliates, please contact Tishawn Marie, Publicist at 209-227-4643 or email tmarie@celestialcaringent.com.
About MusicOnUsLive
MusicOnUsLive provides marketing, branding, artist development, and public relations to bridge the gap between consumers and brands. We use four campaigns to position the brands to be in the forefront of targeted consumers using, "The Next Generation" campaign, "Diva" campaign, "Up" Mixtape Kings & Queens" campaign, and "The Unstoppable"
About Celestial Caring Enterprises
Celestial Caring Enterprisesis a Public Relations Boutique. The firm specializes in providing innovative comprehensive communication services for various industries. We thrive on creating brand awareness; visibility; exposure; and tapping into opportunities for area market expansion. http://www.celestialcaringent.com
Celestial Caring Enterprises
Tishawn Marie, Publicist
209.227.4643
***@celestialcaringent.com
