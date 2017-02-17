 
Industry News





Spring Training Soul Stew Shows

Pittsburgh, PA Rock 'N Roll Legend Billy Price brings a musical taste of Pittsburgh to Bradenton, FL
 
 
3847a9b4-c7b7-4189-82df-7fa0a1d7bebf
BRADENTON, Fla. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Pittsburgh Pirates Spring Training attendees are in for a musical treat when Pittsburgh's award-winning soul bluesman (and avid Pirates fan and blogger) Billy Price joins Sarasota's soul bluesman Billy Seward for two nights of sweet soul music on Thursday, March 9, 2017 and Friday, March 10, 2017.

Billy Price has been entertaining audiences in Pittsburgh, Pa., since the early 1970s. In April 2016, he was officially recognized and inducted as a Pittsburgh Rock 'n Roll Legend (http://www.pittsburghrocklegends.com/2016-inductees).  Billy's shows will be an exciting offering for both current and former Pittsburgh residents who are visiting Bradenton for Spring Training and those who have relocated to the area.  According to Stadium Journey, "Local Floridians don Pirates jerseys and embrace the team that has called Bradenton their second home for half a century. It's truly a great atmosphere."  Adding local soul blues favorite Billy Seward to the shows combines the best of both regions into a musical celebration fitting for the season.

Both events are co-sponsored and advertised by the Suncoast Blues Society (Tampa, FL).  The local blues community eagerly anticipates this opportunity to see Blues Music Award-winner Billy Price during his debut performances in Florida.

Thursday, March 9 at Ace's Live Music in Bradenton - 7pm
to purchase advance tickets: http://aceslivemusic.com/ticketsale/ )

Friday, March 10 at Hideaway Cafe in St. Petersburg - 8pm
to purchase advance tickets: http://www.ticketfly.com/venue/20341-hideaway-cafe/

