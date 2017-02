Spring Training Soul Stew Shows

Pittsburgh, PA Rock 'N Roll Legend Billy Price brings a musical taste of Pittsburgh to Bradenton, FL

3847a9b4- c7b7- 4189- 82df- 7fa0a1d7bebf

Contact

Nola Blue, Inc.

Sallie A. Bengtson

***@nola-blue.com Nola Blue, Inc.Sallie A. Bengtson

End

-- Pittsburgh Pirates Spring Training attendees are in for a musical treat when Pittsburgh's award-winning soul bluesman (and avid Pirates fan and blogger)joins Sarasota's soul bluesmanfor two nights ofon Thursday, March 9, 2017 and Friday, March 10, 2017.Billy Price has been entertaining audiences in Pittsburgh, Pa., since the early 1970s. In April 2016, he was officially recognized and inducted as a Pittsburgh Rock 'n Roll Legend (http://www.pittsburghrocklegends.com/2016-inductees). Billy's shows will be an exciting offering for both current and former Pittsburgh residents who are visiting Bradenton for Spring Training and those who have relocated to the area. According to Stadium Journey, "Local Floridians don Pirates jerseys and embrace the team that has called Bradenton their second home for half a century. It's truly a great atmosphere."Adding local soul blues favorite Billy Seward to the shows combines the best of both regions into a musical celebration fitting for the season.Both events are co-sponsored and advertised by the(Tampa, FL).Thursday, March 9 at Ace's Live Music in Bradenton - 7pmto purchase advance tickets: http://aceslivemusic.com/ ticketsale/ Friday, March 10 at Hideaway Cafe in St. Petersburg - 8pmto purchase advance tickets: http://www.ticketfly.com/venue/20341-hideaway-cafe/