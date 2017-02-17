News By Tag
Spring Training Soul Stew Shows
Pittsburgh, PA Rock 'N Roll Legend Billy Price brings a musical taste of Pittsburgh to Bradenton, FL
Billy Price has been entertaining audiences in Pittsburgh, Pa., since the early 1970s. In April 2016, he was officially recognized and inducted as a Pittsburgh Rock 'n Roll Legend (http://www.pittsburghrocklegends.com/
Both events are co-sponsored and advertised by the Suncoast Blues Society (Tampa, FL). The local blues community eagerly anticipates this opportunity to see Blues Music Award-winner Billy Price during his debut performances in Florida.
Thursday, March 9 at Ace's Live Music in Bradenton - 7pm
to purchase advance tickets: http://aceslivemusic.com/
Friday, March 10 at Hideaway Cafe in St. Petersburg - 8pm
to purchase advance tickets: http://www.ticketfly.com/
Nola Blue, Inc.
Sallie A. Bengtson
***@nola-blue.com
