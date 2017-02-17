Experience NC Real Estate Broker, Sharon Andrews, Joins Triangle Real Estate Group

End

-- Triangle Real Estate Group, a locally owned real estate company that specializes in the sales and marketing of residential and commercial properties in the Greater Raleigh area, welcomes Sharon Andrews. Andrews joins the New Homes Division team with over twenty years' experience in Real Estate and New Homes sales. "We are very excited to welcome Sharon to our growing New Homes Division. We know her vast experience in working with developers and builders will be a huge asset to her clients," said CEO of Triangle Real Estate Group, Katherin Burnette.Sharon will also be working with sellers and buyers with resale residential properties.Established in 2013, Triangle Real Estate Group has achieved phenomenal success in assembling one of the region's most experienced sales teams. That team of neighborhood experts stands ready to meet the needs of clients throughout the Triangle area. Utilizing the latest tech tools, Triangle Real Estate Group continually strives to offer agents and clients the most up-to-date resources, ensuring outstanding results. Growing at a rapid pace, Triangle Real Estate Group opened an additional office, Triangle Real Estate Group West, in 2014 to better serve the Triangle area. Today, Triangle Real Estate Group is one of the most visited firms for selling and buying real estate in Triangle areas, including Greater Raleigh and Durham.