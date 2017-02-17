 
120 Inch Screen as a Popular Outdoor Projection Option

Many customers still harbor the common misconception that one needs a dark room for experiencing projection screen. As a matter of fact, modern products can deliver fantastic outdoor displays even in broad daylight.
 
 
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Smiths were packing for a weekend getaway to the woods. It was curious to see them pack a neatly rolled bundle of what seemed like a projector screen. This correspondent was not sure as to what a screen has to do in a forest trip? Are not those meant only for dark rooms? As journalists have this insatiable willingness to find answers to every question that strikes strange, the best way was to ask the neighbor before their car rolled out of the parking lot. Mrs. Smith and her daughter Carla were waiting closer to the road. To the casual question of this correspondent, the younger woman replied that they plan to set it up in the woods for the movies, in case, the outing turns to be boring.

Apparently, these top quality products can deliver fantastic visuals even in broad daylight. Waving them bye, and wishing them a great trip, it was worth to look up the info online. As it turns out, a top manufacturer service in this rather exclusive tech niche maintains literally hundreds of screen types in the online inventory. The viewer community is a rather elite tech group, typically meticulous about how specs details can enrich or flatten the user experience. It is actually surprising that although the screens have been around as long as the history of cinema is, but they are not so popular as TVs are. Even today, it remains an elite attraction for households, although their formal use in offices is rather usual.

Visiting a top manufacturer website reveals hundreds of choices in categories suitable for commercial, official, religious, educational, gaming, and watching movies. A new buyer typically finds terms as throw ratio, resolution, diagonal, ambient light rejection, output, etc. quite confusing. However, companies do provide comprehensive resources at their websites to help out first time buyers. Apart from detailed enlisting of specs and features, tools such as screen calculator, and multi-brand comparison chart are available. While buying a product, one should make sure of the compatibility aspects. If the device for projection is capable of 4k output, the 120 inch screen selected must be compatible with the advanced resolution. For more details visit at http://elitescreens.com/front/front/productdetail/product...

The purpose of using the unit should serve as guidelines of selection. Like the outdoor viewing one mentioned above, there are other portable variations both in the manual and auto-setup segments. Products for conferences and training rooms typically endow the dual functions of a whiteboard as well. One can also buy a training unit without marker feature. Big screen sizes are suitable for places such as conference halls, churches, and community cine clubs. Many folks also go ahead to set up an exclusive home theater room with a big screen.

The buying experience is further easy due to the availability of trained customer support 24/7. People should also check whether the company delivers the accessories free of cost, or additional charges levied. The manufacturer website visited to write this report claimed free availability of accessories and installations, besides significant warranty phases. Checking out their product catalogue has been a worth time to get to know about the world of projection screens. For more details visit at http://elitescreens.com/

About Us: Elite Screens is one of the top providers of projection screen technology in the US. Customers can confirm all information at the official website conveniently.

