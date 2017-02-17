 
News By Tag
* It Outsourcing Company
* It Consulting Company
* Web Development Company
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Indore
  Madhya Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


CDN Solutions Group Celebrates its 17th Foundation Day

The top notch IT outsourcing company CDN Solutions Group proudly enters into 17th year of business today. The company celebrated its foundation day eve on 22nd February 2017 at Hotel Sayaji, Indore, India.
 
 
17th-Foundation-Day-CDN-Solutions-Group
17th-Foundation-Day-CDN-Solutions-Group
 
INDORE, India - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Top notch IT service provider company CDN Solutions Group celebrated its 17th foundation day at hotel Sayaji, Indore. 23rd February 2000, the day two visionaries Mr. Surajit Mitra (Founder of CDN Solutions Group) and Mr. Chetan Naik (CTO of CDN Solutions Group) started their journey to deliver innovative solutions to the IT industry.

The journey that started 17 years ago with humble beginning has grown and cultivated. From a team of three to a gang of 270+ employees today, CDN Solutions Group journey of growth has been truly inspirational. Today, CDN Solutions Group offers end-to-end IT solution right from consultation to design, development and testing, across all industry verticals.CDNites are celebrating this whole week as Foundation Day week by dressing in different themes like look alike day, spotlight day, executives day, bleeding blue day, quote of the day, hat and sunglasses day. When it comes to celebrating success CDNites leave no stone unturned. So they are celebrating each day of foundation week with full enthusiasm. Today the CDNites are celebrating bleeding blue day (all shades of blue) that matches with the theme of CDN's logo.

Also to mark this occasion CDN Solutions Group directors threw a party at Sayaji on the eve of Foundation Day. On this special day, Mr. Chetan Naik (CTO of CDN Solutions Group) gave exclusive performance with combo of singing and guitar. He also said 'Consistently Delivering Quality Solutions' is not just a quote, It defines what CDN is. His inspiring words won hearts of team members. The party was also special for the CDNites as they were accompanied by their Japanese clients. The evening geared up with music, dance, dinner and lots of clicks and selfies.

About CDN Software Solutions

Established in 2000, CDN Solutions Group is a leading software development and IT Outsourcing service provider company with a proven track record in delivering quality, cost effective and innovative IT software and Solutions, Web Development Solutions, Mobility Solutions, Social Business Solutions and multimedia solutions.

Due to consistent and reliable service delivery, the company earned credentials like CRISIL Rated Company, Indo Overseas Membership for Development of Web and Mobile Applications, Microsoft Design and Development Partner, ISO Certification for quality processes, Apple Development Partner, Association with German, UK, Hong Kong, UAE, US, Australia partners.

Press Contacts:

Ankita Purohit

Company Name: CDN Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Tel: +91-731-4035927/8

URL: https://www.cdnsol.com/

Contact
Ankita Purohit
***@gmail.com
End
Source:CDN Solutions Group
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:It Outsourcing Company, It Consulting Company, Web Development Company
Industry:Technology
Location:Indore - Madhya Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CDN Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share