News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
CDN Solutions Group Celebrates its 17th Foundation Day
The top notch IT outsourcing company CDN Solutions Group proudly enters into 17th year of business today. The company celebrated its foundation day eve on 22nd February 2017 at Hotel Sayaji, Indore, India.
The journey that started 17 years ago with humble beginning has grown and cultivated. From a team of three to a gang of 270+ employees today, CDN Solutions Group journey of growth has been truly inspirational. Today, CDN Solutions Group offers end-to-end IT solution right from consultation to design, development and testing, across all industry verticals.CDNites are celebrating this whole week as Foundation Day week by dressing in different themes like look alike day, spotlight day, executives day, bleeding blue day, quote of the day, hat and sunglasses day. When it comes to celebrating success CDNites leave no stone unturned. So they are celebrating each day of foundation week with full enthusiasm. Today the CDNites are celebrating bleeding blue day (all shades of blue) that matches with the theme of CDN's logo.
Also to mark this occasion CDN Solutions Group directors threw a party at Sayaji on the eve of Foundation Day. On this special day, Mr. Chetan Naik (CTO of CDN Solutions Group) gave exclusive performance with combo of singing and guitar. He also said 'Consistently Delivering Quality Solutions' is not just a quote, It defines what CDN is. His inspiring words won hearts of team members. The party was also special for the CDNites as they were accompanied by their Japanese clients. The evening geared up with music, dance, dinner and lots of clicks and selfies.
About CDN Software Solutions
Established in 2000, CDN Solutions Group is a leading software development and IT Outsourcing service provider company with a proven track record in delivering quality, cost effective and innovative IT software and Solutions, Web Development Solutions, Mobility Solutions, Social Business Solutions and multimedia solutions.
Due to consistent and reliable service delivery, the company earned credentials like CRISIL Rated Company, Indo Overseas Membership for Development of Web and Mobile Applications, Microsoft Design and Development Partner, ISO Certification for quality processes, Apple Development Partner, Association with German, UK, Hong Kong, UAE, US, Australia partners.
Press Contacts:
Ankita Purohit
Company Name: CDN Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Tel: +91-731-4035927/
URL: https://www.cdnsol.com/
Contact
Ankita Purohit
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse