Greenpower Technology Services Ltd Launches New Business Greenpower Services
Renewable energy technologies, energy saving products, electrical services.
Since 2009 they have grown and expanded from a solar panel installer to offering a range of renewable energy technologies including biomass, solar and heat pumps. They also install energy saving agricultural products such as poultry lighting.
This expansion has required more qualified electricians to meet the demand of their growing business. Tom Morley, Greenpower's Director explained that the best way to utilise his team of electricians and to expand his business further was to add electrical contracting services to his portfolio. "By diversifying my business and utilising the skills within my team, I can secure their future employment at Greenpower".
Greenpower Services
Greenpower Services is the name of the electrical contracting arm of the business. Currently they offer a full range of electrical services for domestic and commercial clients. As members of Scotland's electrical trade association SELECT, customers can be assured of a high quality service at all times.
These services are available to clients in Edinburgh and the Lothians, however Tom Morley has stated that for large contracts they are available to travel throughout Scotland and the North of England.
The renewable energy business trades as Greenpower Technology.
Tom Morley attributes Greenpower's success to always putting customer service first and keeping up to date with the latest technologies. They are a friendly team who want customers to benefit from their services and to be completely satisfied with their work.
If you would like to find out more about Greenpower Services and the new service offered please visit their website
Contact
Tom Morley, Director
Greenpower Technology Services Ltd
***@greenpower-
End
