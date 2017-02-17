 
News By Tag
* Theatre
* Play
* Entertainment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pitman
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

The Broadway Theatre of Pitman Presents BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

 
 
PITMAN, N.J. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- This romantic comedy by Neil Simon began on Broadway in 1963, becoming a smash hit that ran for over 1500 performances. This one-set play takes place in a NYC apartment, following the lives of Corie and Paul - newlyweds fresh home from their honeymoon. Corie is a spirited young woman, filled with adventure and passion. Paul's conservative nature shows in his work as he begins his career as an up and coming lawyer. The two must learn to adjust to married life at their apartment, find a way to balance romance and work, handle quirky neighbors and occasionally the snow as it falls through their broken skylight.

February 24th - March19th
Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm
Plus added performances on Saturday March 4th at 2pm, Sunday March 12th at 7:00pm and Saturday March18th at 2:00pm

Tickets: $28.00
May be purchased by phone at (856) 384-8381, online  or at the Theatre box office.  The box office is open Tuesday-Saturday 3pm-7pm and will open one hour prior to the show.

Broadway Theatre of Pitman
43 S. Broadway
Pitman, NJ 08071

Event website: http://www.thebroadwaytheatre.org/?go=sho_dtl&sho=1019

Contact
Broadway Theatre of Pitman
(856) 384-8381
boxoffice@broadwaytheatreofpitman.com
End
Source:Broadway Theatre of Pitman
Email:***@broadwaytheatreofpitman.com Email Verified
Tags:Theatre, Play, Entertainment
Industry:Event
Location:Pitman - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Broadway Theatre of Pitmam News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share