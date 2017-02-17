News By Tag
The Broadway Theatre of Pitman Presents BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
February 24th - March19th
Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm
Plus added performances on Saturday March 4th at 2pm, Sunday March 12th at 7:00pm and Saturday March18th at 2:00pm
Tickets: $28.00
May be purchased by phone at (856) 384-8381, online or at the Theatre box office. The box office is open Tuesday-Saturday 3pm-7pm and will open one hour prior to the show.
Broadway Theatre of Pitman
43 S. Broadway
Pitman, NJ 08071
Event website: http://www.thebroadwaytheatre.org/?
Contact
Broadway Theatre of Pitman
(856) 384-8381
boxoffice@broadwaytheatreofpitman.com
