The Broadway Theatre of Pitman Presents BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

Broadway Theatre of Pitman

(856) 384-8381

boxoffice@broadwaytheatreofpitman.com

-- This romantic comedy by Neil Simon began on Broadway in 1963, becoming a smash hit that ran for over 1500 performances. This one-set play takes place in a NYC apartment, following the lives of Corie and Paul - newlyweds fresh home from their honeymoon. Corie is a spirited young woman, filled with adventure and passion. Paul's conservative nature shows in his work as he begins his career as an up and coming lawyer. The two must learn to adjust to married life at their apartment, find a way to balance romance and work, handle quirky neighbors and occasionally the snow as it falls through their broken skylight.Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pmPlus added performances on Saturday March 4th at 2pm, Sunday March 12th at 7:00pm and Saturday March18th at 2:00pmMay be purchased by phone at (856) 384-8381, online or at the Theatre box office. The box office is open Tuesday-Saturday 3pm-7pm and will open one hour prior to the show.Broadway Theatre of Pitman43 S. BroadwayPitman, NJ 08071Event website: http://www.thebroadwaytheatre.org/? go=sho_dtl& sho=1019