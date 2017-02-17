The Face In The Wall (Official Movie Trailer) NEW SCI-FI THRILLER SUSPENSE Directed By Dwayne Buckle now on Youtube.

-- Calvin Jessup (Frantz Lecoeur) is a freelance videographerworking on a low budget video production with directorBruce Leiderman (Mark C. Fullhardt) and sound man JimmyDiCarlo (Jonah Ehrenreich), but when he sees a mysteriousface in a wall of an old location that only him and a fewof his friends can see, things start to get a little weird. Is it aghost, a spirit or a lost soul, is there paranormal activitywithin their midst? Find out in The Face In The Wall.The Face In The Wall is a new science fiction thriller from360 Sound and Vision.360 Sound and Vision produces quality independent films inthe the Action, Fantasy, Thriller & Science Fiction genres (withExperimental Films and Documentaries too)!The Face in The Wall is set in a modern day New York City,amongst the backdrop of a bustling urban atmosphere and toweringskyscrapers, but past the city's vibrantexterior lies unanswered mysteries that no one can see,something so profound that it can change our understandingof what human life is about and the meaning of ourplace in the universe. Are there invisible entities around us?Scientists look at specimens in a Petri dish, but could it bethat we are also the bacterium being observed by a largerforce? Those questions and morewill be answered in this electrifying new science fiction film,from writer & director Dwayne Buckle (The Minority, Cybornetics)The official movie trailer for The Face In The Wall is now availble on Youtube and other online video platforms.The Face In The Wall will be released in July on DVD, VOD & Blu-RayOnly one man and a few of his friends can see a mysterious face in the wall.Starring: Frantz Lecoeur, Jonah Ehrenreich, Victoria Guthrie, Amiya Steed & Mark C. Fullhardt.Visual Effects By NYC Audio Video PostPresented By 360 Sound and Vision Ltd.[Official Website] www.360soundandvision.comOFFICIAL MOVIE TRAILERSOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:https://www.facebook.com/Face-in-the-Wall-1378719865711256/https://www.facebook.com/360-Sound-and-Vision-Entertainment-165789643461865//