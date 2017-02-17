News By Tag
Naseem Matteson to be recognized as Volunteer of the Year
Girls with Goals Alliance (GWGA) to Honor Volunteers at Opportuni-Tea
This year marks the sixth year the Girls with Goals Alliance is honoring those that have made a difference in the lives of the youth we serve and many others.
Actively involved and invested in the community, Naseem Matteson was nominated to receive the GWGA Volunteer of the Year award for her personal commitment supporting local youth.
"I am beyond humbled to be nominated to receive the GWGA Volunteer of the Year award." said Matteson. She continued, "It is an honor to be involved with GWGA and share my time mentoring youth – today's youth are tomorrow's future." "As a former US Navy Sailor, mother, and military spouse entrepreneur, I am passionate about contributing to the betterment of the lives of girls and women."
About Naseem: Naseem Matteson is a financial professional with 15+ years of experience providing accounting and financial services and working to improve business processes. She is the Accounting and Financial Manager / President of Small Business ABCs LLC and specializes in working with clients to analyze their needs, implement systems, and provide accounting services to support growth and minimize risk.To learn more about Naseem, to schedule a consultation or workshop, visit: http://www.smallbusinessabcs.com/
About GWGA: The Mission of GWGA is "Mentoring to educate, empower and promote positive and healthy life choices for young girls." Learn more at: http://www.girlswithgoalsalliance.org/
Contact
Naseem Matteson
7572852647
smallbusinessabcs2014@
