Groupon Honors Hawaiianpix with Best of Groupon 2017 Designation

-- Honolulu, Hawaii January 21, 2017 – Groupon (www.groupon.com)has honored Hawaiianpix (www.hawaiianpix.com)as part of its annual Best of Groupon collection, which recognizes local businesses for the popularity and High Levels ofof their Groupon campaigns.has been a part of the Groupon experience since 2011 and hassince the start of their Groupon Portrait Campaign with a nearly 94% satisfaction rating.Only a handful of merchants received the Best of Groupon distinction and are identifiable to consumers on the Best of Groupon page on Groupon.com. Check out this companies latest offering HERE in the city of Honolulu. Merchants who achieve this status also can display their award on business cards, websites and in social media, blogs etc as a way to let everyone know. This is done viaon their Groupon deal pages, and through special email sends. Best of Groupon merchants span a wide range of geographies and industries, including health and beauty, food and drink, shopping and activities-based businesses., whether you live in the islands or are visiting you can rest assure that you will receive excellent service fromThe original source of this news is: http://www.hawaiianpix.com/blog/2017/1/hawaii-photographer-recognized-as-the-best-of-groupon