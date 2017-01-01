 
Industry News





Hawaii Photographer Recognized As the Best of Groupon

Groupon Honors Hawaiianpix with Best of Groupon 2017 Designation
 
 
hawaiianpix group award
MILILANI, Hawaii - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Honolulu, Hawaii January 21, 2017 – Groupon (www.groupon.com) has honored Hawaiianpix (www.hawaiianpix.com) as part of its annual Best of Groupon collection, which recognizes local businesses for the popularity and High Levels of customer service of their Groupon campaigns. Hawaiianpix photography has been a part of the Groupon experience since 2011 and has served over 1400 couples and families since the start of their Groupon Portrait Campaign with a nearly 94% satisfaction rating.

Only a handful of merchants received the Best of Groupon distinction and are identifiable to consumers on the Best of Groupon page on Groupon.com. Check out this companies latest offering HERE in the city of Honolulu.  Merchants who achieve this status also can display their award on business cards, websites and in social media, blogs etc as a way to let everyone know. This is done via unique badging on their Groupon deal pages, and through special email sends. Best of Groupon merchants span a wide range of geographies and industries, including health and beauty, food and drink, shopping and activities-based businesses.

Check out Hawaiianpix Photography in Honolulu (http://www.hawaiianpix.com/), whether you live in the islands or are visiting you can rest assure that you will receive excellent service from one of Groupon's best (https://www.groupon.com/deals/hawaiianpix-5).

NOTE: The original source of this news is: http://www.hawaiianpix.com/blog/2017/1/hawaii-photographer-recognized-as-the-best-of-groupon

Contact
Jerry Omo Jr
8083870869
seomgr@hawaiianpix.com
End
Feb 24, 2017 News



