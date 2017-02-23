News By Tag
The Glasses 2 (Official Movie Trailer) NEW SCI-FI THRILLER SUSPENSE Directed By Dwayne Buckle
The Glasses 2 (Official Movie Trailer) NEW SCI-FI THRILLER SUSPENSE Directed By Dwayne Buckle is now available on YouTube.
The Glasses by New York Independent filmmaker Dwayne Buckle. The Glasses was a cult classic film and was awarded
a Platinum Award for best Horror/Fantasy/
Film Festival(Worldfest)
The Long awaited The Glasses 2 is back with the same hypnotic formula.
The sequal has many stories molded into one film with the main
protagonist being a pair of designer sunglasses. These fashionable
sunglasses have the ability to enable the person wearing them to see visions
of the near future, and for many of the people in the film; the future has deathly
consequences.
DISCLAIMER: WATCH AT YOUR OWN RISK!!!
Starring: Kwame Smalls, Shawna Bermender, Nick Raio,
James Bligh, Danny Boushebel, Rich Child, Mark A. Keeton, David A.
Castro & Wesley Curtis.
Written & Directd By: Dwayne Buckle
Presented By: 360 Sound And Vision Ltd
www.360soundandvision.com
OFFICIAL MOVIE TRAILER
https://www.youtube.com/
SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:
https://www.facebook.com/
https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
360 Sound and Vision
***@360soundandvision.com
