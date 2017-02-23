 
The Glasses 2 (Official Movie Trailer) NEW SCI-FI THRILLER SUSPENSE Directed By Dwayne Buckle

The Glasses 2 (Official Movie Trailer) NEW SCI-FI THRILLER SUSPENSE Directed By Dwayne Buckle is now available on YouTube.
 
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Glasses 2 is the sequel to the underground independent classic film

The Glasses by New York Independent filmmaker Dwayne Buckle. The Glasses was a cult classic film and was awarded

a Platinum Award for best Horror/Fantasy/Sci-Fi at The Houston International

Film Festival(Worldfest) in 2008.

The Long awaited The Glasses 2 is back with the same hypnotic formula.

The sequal has many stories molded into one film with the main

protagonist being a pair of designer sunglasses. These fashionable

sunglasses have the ability to enable the person wearing them to see visions

of the near future, and for many of the people in the film; the future has deathly

consequences.

DISCLAIMER: WATCH AT YOUR OWN RISK!!!

Starring: Kwame Smalls, Shawna Bermender, Nick Raio,

James Bligh, Danny Boushebel, Rich Child, Mark A. Keeton, David A.

Castro & Wesley Curtis.

Written & Directd By: Dwayne Buckle

Presented By: 360 Sound And Vision Ltd

www.360soundandvision.com

OFFICIAL MOVIE TRAILER

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-1KGKzIXhmI



SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

https://www.facebook.com/The-Glasses-2-539516086144294/

https://www.facebook.com/360-Sound-and-Vision-Entertainment-165789643461865/

Page Updated Last on: Feb 23, 2017
