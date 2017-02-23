The Glasses 2 (Official Movie Trailer) NEW SCI-FI THRILLER SUSPENSE Directed By Dwayne Buckle is now available on YouTube.

-- The Glasses 2 is the sequel to the underground independent classic filmThe Glasses by New York Independent filmmaker Dwayne Buckle. The Glasses was a cult classic film and was awardeda Platinum Award for best Horror/Fantasy/Sci-Fi at The Houston InternationalFilm Festival(Worldfest)in 2008.The Long awaited The Glasses 2 is back with the same hypnotic formula.The sequal has many stories molded into one film with the mainprotagonist being a pair of designer sunglasses. These fashionablesunglasses have the ability to enable the person wearing them to see visionsof the near future, and for many of the people in the film; the future has deathlyconsequences.DISCLAIMER: WATCH AT YOUR OWN RISK!!!Starring: Kwame Smalls, Shawna Bermender, Nick Raio,James Bligh, Danny Boushebel, Rich Child, Mark A. Keeton, David A.Castro & Wesley Curtis.Written & Directd By: Dwayne BucklePresented By: 360 Sound And Vision Ltdwww.360soundandvision.comOFFICIAL MOVIE TRAILERSOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:https://www.facebook.com/The-Glasses-2-539516086144294/https://www.facebook.com/360-Sound-and-Vision-Entertainment-165789643461865/