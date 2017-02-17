Now Gospel Music Concert Cardiff

GOSPEL MUSIC

Jay Okwulehie

--is an extraordinary gospel music event that attracts people across denominations, race, gender and tribe. It features some of the finest gospel music artists, spoken word, and dance ministries in the UK as well as powerful life-changing testimonies.This event aims to give Life to our communities, restore hope, rebuild families, transform lives, save souls and igniting a revival in our land. It seeks to create a free atmosphere of worship where ordinary people can come and connect with God in a deep personal way. This event is packed with powerful and uplifting worship that is pure, sincere, invigorating and expressive…It's a time inspired by God where we come together as one people to lift up a unite sound in the city of Cardiff that draws down the glory of God causing a shift in the atmosphere.This music project is primarily organised by the NoW Crew in partnership with Cardiff University timothy bible study group. The NoW Crew is made up of a team of about 30 worshippers (musicians, singers and artists) from the Universities and churches in Wales and across the UK. Our first ever music event was held at Newport in 2015 and we were able to reach out to around 160 people. It has grown bigger ever since then, we had two concerts in 2016 and we are reaching more and more lives. These events are absolutely free of charge and have been mostly funded in-house. We are looking to expand our outreach scope this time and we wondered if there are people out there that might be willing to give money to help grow and sustain this vision.your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and helpget funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Crowdfunder page: