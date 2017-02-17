News By Tag
Medical Tourism: An Emerging Industry in Nigeria
This Piece talks much about medical tourism and role played by Primus International Hospital in boosting Medical Tourism in Nigeria.
Countries such as India, Singapore, Nigeria, Brazil and Cuba are commonly visited. Nigerian government has also taken significant steps to boost Nigeria Medical Tourism Industry. There are a number of Super-Specialty Hospitals in Nigeria which are drawing the attention of patients from different parts of the world. The commonest procedures that individuals undergo on medical tourism for include dentistry, cosmetic surgery and heart surgery. Apart from the advanced techniques, lower costs, and procedures, there are some legal issues that compel people to opt for medical tourism. For instance, some medical practices may be illegal in the US, but can be legal in India or any other country. Although, the concept of medical tourism seems fair, but there are some issues that might be considered.
-Communication is the very first problems. Receiving care at a hospital where people don't even know your language might be big problem.
-Medication might be of poor quality or counterfeit in some nations.
-Flying after a surgery may increase the risks of blood clots.
-Antibiotic resistant is a worldwide problem and resistant bacteria might be common in some countries.
There are some cautions and things that you are required to understand and follow before flying to another country for availing treatment or medical services:
-If you are looking to travel another country for medical care, you are required to mark the doctor or hospital and get the general idea about the doctor, hospital, procedure and recovery time.
- Ensure that your medical healthcare provider knows about your travelling plans.
-Check and scrutinize the qualifications of the surgeon or doctor you are planning to visit.
-Choose the kind of hospital where you will be provided with an interpreter.
-Take all the copies of your medical reports with you.
-Make sure that you have signed the agreement with the health care facility defining the procedure, supplies and care.
More Information - http://www.primushospitalnigeria.com/
Primus International Super Speciality Hospital is one of the finest Hospitals in Nigeria. The hospital has played an exceptional role in boosting Nigeria Medical Tourism. The hospital has been treating its international patients for a very long time and has secured a great name. The hospital offers airport pickup ambulance services so that international patients could be received with ample care. The hospital understands the importance of effective communication and therefore keeps interpreters to communicate with the international patients.
The hospital has set up a special division and staff to look after the international patients and to make their stay comfortable. The hospital arranges post-treatment trips for the patients, so that they could maximize their medical care trip. The hospital also has executives who take care of patients queries related to accommodation, currency exchange, tourism packages, shopping and interpreters through their stay. The hospital is equipped with latest techniques and medical tools.
Contact Primus International Hospital at:
Primus International Super Speciality Hospital
Karu New Extension Abuja, Nigeria
Phone: +234 81-277-777-51, +234 81-277-777-52
Email: info@primushospitalnigeria.com
WebSite - http://www.primushospitalnigeria.com
