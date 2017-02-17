Favourable Outlook Of Norway Industrial Construction Industry: Ken Research

New Institutional Projects Norway

End

-- Ken Research has announced its distribution on, "" which provides detailed historic and forecast market value data for the industrial construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition).The report includes historical and forecast valuations of the industry using the construction output and value-add methods. It furnishes a critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, and the threats and opportunities they present to participants in the industry and profiles of the leading operators in the Norwegian construction industry. The business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures, especially competitive risk and success factors are properly studied in the report and aid in further execution of a successful corporate strategy that leads to revenue generation.Market Dynamics· The Norwegian construction industry registered a CAGR of 8.80% during the review period and the economy faced an ongoing period of insubstantial expansion because of decelerated growth in the real estate sector and a sharp increase in property prices.· Construction industry's growth braked from 14.0% to 9.4% in 2013. This decline was due to a plunge in residential construction and the enfeebling of the Krone, following the European debt crisis.· Industry outlook is still favorable since the government is committed to improve the infrastructure and as a result, industry output is expected to record a CAGR of 7.07% in the years to proceed.· Under the New National Transport plan (2014–2023), a series of infrastructure projects are going to be introduced over the forecast period to develop roads, highways, airports, railways and power supplies, ultimately leading to the all-round development and modernization of the country's infrastructure.· Major projects under the New National Transport plan are the construction of a highway E18, the upgrade of Oslo's rail network, the construction of an underground railway tunnel through Oslo, and the construction of road between Kristiansand and Trondheim.· The leisure and hospitality buildings construction category is expected to propagate at a majestic rate, due to the constant increase in the number of travelers in the country. The expansion project will therefore help to increase the capacity of airport to 28 million passengers in future.· The construction industry is surely seen to be making profits in the years to proceed along with innovation and development of inter related aspects involved in the process of construction.Key Factors Considered in the ReportNorway Construction Industry Research ReportNorway Institutional Construction MarketNew Institutional Projects NorwayNorway Industrial Construction MarketNorway Industrial Construction Industry TrendsNorway Real Estate Industry Future OutlookNorwegian Industrial Construction Output By ValueNorwegian Chemical And Pharmaceutical Plants Construction MarketNorwegian Manufacturing Plants Construction MarketNorwegian Metal And Material Production And Processing Plants Construction MarketNorwegian Waste Processing Plants Construction MarketFor more coverage click on the link below:Contact Us:Ken ResearchAnkur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications+91-9015378249