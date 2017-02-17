Africa Conservation Adventure EAST AFRICA 2017

Aosta, Italy, February, 2017, Andrea Pompele has launched a funding campaign using the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo.com with a goal of raising $15,000.

Africa Conservation Adventure

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Indiegogo

• Environment Industry:

• Environment Location:

• Italy Subject:

• Projects

Media Contact

Andrea Pompele

***@gmail.com Andrea Pompele

End

--Elephants are in trouble: their population in Tanzania alone has decreased about 60% in the past 5 years. Just 20.000 lions remain in all of Africa! Our plan: promoting key grassroot conservation projects throughout East Africa by documenting the benefits of conservation through our photographic expedition. Our aim is to raise awareness on an international level the urgent need to protect lions, gorillas and fight the illegal Ivory trade.As human population continues to grow there is an increasing loss of natural habitats as human settlements invade the wilderness areas forcing wildlife to congregate in smaller ones and the human-wildlife conflict increases. Additionally the sudden rise of economies in South East Asia has caused a great demand for perceived luxury goods such as Ivory ornaments, wild animal artifactsand alternative medicineswhich has fuelled the illegal wildlife trade.the increase of human-wildlife conflict and the growing wildlife trade are the major threats facing Africa's iconic wildlife species.● It's estimated that an elephant is shot for ivory every 15 minutes● Lions now only occupy 8% of their historic natural range and overall population has decreased by 43%.● Mountain Gorillas are classified as critically endangered with an approximate total population less than 1000 individuals.New reports have recently shocked the scientific communities with the extent of the loss of giraffes and cheetahs throughout Africa.These headlines are becoming much too frequent and the future is ominous for African wildlife if current trends don't change.We believe there is hope for a brighter future for Africa's wildlife but we need to make a change now in whichever way possible. Africa Conservation Adventure is our way to make this change.Composed of a combination of both of our top wildlife and landscape photographs from the trip. These are all taken with a professional photographic approach (of course we are wildlife photographers)and our own personal photographic styles evident throughout the book. Top quality materials will be used to do our pictures justice and to guarantee quality.your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and helpget funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their indiegogo page: