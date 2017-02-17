News By Tag
Launching Opsfolio- Vulnerability Intelligence Software
Launching Opsfolio- a risk and asset management software that gives you an API-accessible central repository for sharing risks and assets across systems.
Netspective Opsfolio captures your risks, catalogs your IT assets, and documents your ops teams' work. Plus it gives you an API-accessible central repository for sharing risks, documentation, and assets across systems. Use it to help prevent, detect or recover from security breaches.
Price: $248
Version 2.17.0 of Opsfolio has been released on February 17, 2017
Major updates are:
· Implemented a feature to generate System Security Plan (SSP) document based on FedRAMP SSP template. This will generate SSP document based on the information documented in Opsfolio. A preview feature is also provided to show the different sections of the SSP document. SSP can be generated in HTML and PDF formats.
· Added a feature to block/activate users in an account. Account admin users can block specific users from accessing the system and stop receiving all data. Blocked users can be reactivated by account admin.
· Updated invite user functionality to add new users to account. Provided option to resend the invite email.
· Updated email content format for emails sent from Opsfolio.
· Updated Servers, Certificates, Network Devices, Containers, Equipment and Workstations asset types by adding more attributes.
For more details, please visit: https://www.netspective.com/
Contact: Please call to +1 (949) 236 7436 between 11 AM to 9 PM EST or email to enquires@netspective.cc
Address:
Netspective Communications LLC
1802 Brightseat Rd. Suite 101
Landover, MD 20785
Contact
Netspective Communications LLC
***@netspective.cc
