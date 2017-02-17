 
News By Tag
* Risk Management
* It Assets
* Cybersecurity
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Landover
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


Launching Opsfolio- Vulnerability Intelligence Software

Launching Opsfolio- a risk and asset management software that gives you an API-accessible central repository for sharing risks and assets across systems.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Risk Management
It Assets
Cybersecurity

Industry:
Software

Location:
Landover - Maryland - US

Subject:
Products

LANDOVER, Md. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Launching Opsfolio- HIPAA Compliant Risk Management Software from Netspective Communications.

Netspective Opsfolio captures your risks, catalogs your IT assets, and documents your ops teams' work. Plus it gives you an API-accessible central repository for sharing risks, documentation, and assets across systems. Use it to help prevent, detect or recover from security breaches.

Price:  $248

Version 2.17.0 of Opsfolio has been released on February 17, 2017

Major updates are:

·         Implemented a feature to generate System Security Plan (SSP) document based on FedRAMP SSP template. This will generate SSP document based on the information documented in Opsfolio. A preview feature is also provided to show the different sections of the SSP document. SSP can be generated in HTML and PDF formats.

·         Added a feature to block/activate users in an account. Account admin users can block specific users from accessing the system and stop receiving all data. Blocked users can be reactivated by account admin.

·         Updated invite user functionality to add new users to account. Provided option to resend the invite email.

·         Updated email content format for emails sent from Opsfolio.

·         Updated Servers, Certificates, Network Devices, Containers, Equipment and Workstations asset types by adding more attributes.

For more details, please visit: https://www.netspective.com/opsfolio/

Contact: Please call to +1 (949) 236 7436 between 11 AM to 9 PM EST or email to enquires@netspective.cc

Address:
Netspective Communications LLC
1802 Brightseat Rd. Suite 101
Landover, MD 20785

Contact
Netspective Communications LLC
***@netspective.cc
End
Source:
Email:***@netspective.cc Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Netspective Communications LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share