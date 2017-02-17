News By Tag
Maguire Training Provides A Wide Array Of World-Class Training Solutions
Maguire Training offers a composite platform of learning and assessment. If your heart is into management and you aspire to excel as a leader then the management and leadership courses offered by Maguire Training can help you have a shining future. They also provide sales training for marketing professionals that will enable them to approach potential customers the right way so that they can meet their targets without worrying.
Maguire Training also provides courses for healthcare professionals or those aspiring to be in this sector. So, if you are an aspiring healthcare professional or is already working in the healthcare industry looking to have a bright future, then Maguire Healthcare courses can provide you with the additional boost. They help you with your appraisal and revalidation and personal development as well. They provide top-notch NHS healthcare tuitions and trainings.
When you are looking for training platforms in UK that provide both on-campus and online training programmes, you may be spoilt for choices. But you need to choose the right training solutions that will not only help you acquire the desired skill sets, but also provide enough handholding in your career path- a training programme from which you will benefit for a lifetime. Speaking of this, Maguire Training is surely the one for you providing bespoke training solutions for your personal and professional development.
Maguire also provides mobile and e-learningcourses for those outside UK and who cannot take out time for a full time engagement. The extraordinary LRS as well as LMS services provide all the necessary support. The mobile and online courses consist of tailor-made study materials and online videos. Cleverly designed assessment programmes help one check his progress all by himself.
To find out more, do visit http://www.maguiretraining.co.uk. You can also call 0333 5777 144 or email at info@maguiretraining.co.uk
Maguire Business Solutions Ltd
***@maguiretraining.co.uk
