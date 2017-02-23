 
News By Tag
* Top seller Uber Clone
* Famous Uber Clone Company
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ahmedabad
  Gujarat
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

V3CUBE – A famous uber clone company that launches two uber like apps everyday

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Top seller Uber Clone
* Famous Uber Clone Company

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* Ahmedabad - Gujarat - India

Subject:
* Products

AHMEDABAD, India - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- A company that started in 2005 with just three members in a little dingy little basement with three tables, and three computers is today a 52 man strong team, occupying an office area in the modern and trendy Mondeal Square. V3CUBE Technolabs LLP, famous Uber Clone Company,  has sure come a long way since those early days. A name that no one even knew a few years ago is today a global brand, providing on demand solutions to software companies, entrepreneurs and taxi companies.

The company was initially set up for website designing and development. In 2014, they decided to deviate slightly and venture into designing share economy products. Little did they realize that this little deviation would today become the foundation of the company's success – the success that has come after years of painstaking hard work, over 1200 projects and the zeal to make each day more successful than the previous one. Today, they have revolutionized the on demand mobile application market with their popular share economy products like ride sharing apps, Uber clone, car renting clone and other similar apps.

This passion and motivation of the company has been so consistent since the day they made that decision, that today they are launching at least two Uber like apps every day.

Every app they design is a superb work of art and passion – each and every member of the team is fully involved from the time of its inception to its successful launch. The dream of every client becomes their dream and they ensure that their client's dream venture becomes a reality.

WHY ARE THEIR TOP SELLER UBER CLONE TAXI APPS DEMANDED GLOBALLY?

The Uber like taxi app comes is a set of two – there is the passenger app and the driver app, for that seamless synchronization between the two to give that ultimate comfortable ride that their Uber like taxi app is famous for.

Every system is built in such a way that it is fully automated and totally cashless. However as the owner of the app/taxi business all you will see is the cash coming into your bank account.

Every client becomes part of the V3CUBE family from the initial contact until the launch and even thereafter. They will launch your app is any part of the world, in the language of your choice and will even customize the currency to suit the country you want to launch it from. Be it Tokyo or be it Timbuktu or any other city in the world, you will get the language and currency for the city/country.

All their apps are easy to use. Any user, be it rider, driver or owner does not need any technical know how to operate it.   Each app is designed using the latest state of the art technology.

The professional team at V3CUBE does not end their relationship with their client once the app has been designed and launched. They give great after sales support too.

The best thing about their product is that you get a professionally designed product that is better than the original and that too at a price that is very economical.

Check out their amazing app with equally amazing features at http://www.v3cube.com/uber-script-features/   and see how the app works in real time.

V3CUBE is a team that delivers what it promises. You will get what you see. You can therefore test drive your app before you finally sign on the dotted line. Ethical, professional and friendly to the core – team V3CUBE. The only place for that perfectly seamless and synchronized app for your business. It is no wonder that they launch two apps every day – they are the best top seller Uber Clone Company.

Visit us today and see their full professional portfolio.

Media Contact
V3CUBE
8584270668
***@v3cube.com
End
Source:
Email:***@v3cube.com Email Verified
Tags:Top seller Uber Clone, Famous Uber Clone Company
Industry:Software
Location:Ahmedabad - Gujarat - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 23, 2017
V3CUBE News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share