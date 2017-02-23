News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
V3CUBE – A famous uber clone company that launches two uber like apps everyday
The company was initially set up for website designing and development. In 2014, they decided to deviate slightly and venture into designing share economy products. Little did they realize that this little deviation would today become the foundation of the company's success – the success that has come after years of painstaking hard work, over 1200 projects and the zeal to make each day more successful than the previous one. Today, they have revolutionized the on demand mobile application market with their popular share economy products like ride sharing apps, Uber clone, car renting clone and other similar apps.
This passion and motivation of the company has been so consistent since the day they made that decision, that today they are launching at least two Uber like apps every day.
Every app they design is a superb work of art and passion – each and every member of the team is fully involved from the time of its inception to its successful launch. The dream of every client becomes their dream and they ensure that their client's dream venture becomes a reality.
WHY ARE THEIR TOP SELLER UBER CLONE TAXI APPS DEMANDED GLOBALLY?
The Uber like taxi app comes is a set of two – there is the passenger app and the driver app, for that seamless synchronization between the two to give that ultimate comfortable ride that their Uber like taxi app is famous for.
Every system is built in such a way that it is fully automated and totally cashless. However as the owner of the app/taxi business all you will see is the cash coming into your bank account.
Every client becomes part of the V3CUBE family from the initial contact until the launch and even thereafter. They will launch your app is any part of the world, in the language of your choice and will even customize the currency to suit the country you want to launch it from. Be it Tokyo or be it Timbuktu or any other city in the world, you will get the language and currency for the city/country.
All their apps are easy to use. Any user, be it rider, driver or owner does not need any technical know how to operate it. Each app is designed using the latest state of the art technology.
The professional team at V3CUBE does not end their relationship with their client once the app has been designed and launched. They give great after sales support too.
The best thing about their product is that you get a professionally designed product that is better than the original and that too at a price that is very economical.
Check out their amazing app with equally amazing features at http://www.v3cube.com/
V3CUBE is a team that delivers what it promises. You will get what you see. You can therefore test drive your app before you finally sign on the dotted line. Ethical, professional and friendly to the core – team V3CUBE. The only place for that perfectly seamless and synchronized app for your business. It is no wonder that they launch two apps every day – they are the best top seller Uber Clone Company.
Visit us today and see their full professional portfolio.
Media Contact
V3CUBE
8584270668
***@v3cube.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 23, 2017