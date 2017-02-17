 
Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

IBS Mumbai Presents International conference on Finance and Economics

IBS Mumbai presents AMDISA supported conference on Finance and Economics on 7th and 8th April of 2017.
 
 
MUMBAI, India - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- International conference on Finance and Economics to be presented by IBS Mumbai and supported by AMDISA is going to be held on 7th and 8th of April 2017 at IBS, Mumbai Campus. The conference will broadly discuss about Innovation, Disruption and Transformation in Financial Market. Financial landscape is undergoing a phenomenal paradigm shift and finance, technology and innovation are converging and new paradigms are now created in investment management, payment solutions and resource mobilization through social media. Central Banks around the world have infused huge liquidity in the economics.

While talking to spokesperson of ICFAI Business School about theme of conference, he said, "There is a rapid mobility of capital across countries and markets, waxing and waning with the changes in the economics landscape of countries, International Finance and Economics Conference on Innovation, Disruption and Transformation in Financial Markets seek to examine the fast paced changes in the financial sector through discussion and deliberation on innovations, reforms and changing financial landscape. " Further he added "The conference aims to provide rich insight to academicians, practitioners and policymakers by providing a platform that will integrate seamless technology to markets and innovative products. "

For more information about the conference please visit http://ibsindia.org/ibs-mumbai-international-conference-o....

About IBS Business School

ICFAI Business School (IBS) (http://ibsindia.org/) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it is providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B –School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. MBA/PGPM Program offered by IBS Business School in 9 campuses across India. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses provide PGPM program and Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur provide MBA program.

For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/

ICFAI Business School App downloads links:

Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.ibsbusinessschool

I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ibs-business-school/id1156004960?ls=1&mt=8
Email:***@ibsindia.org Email Verified
