IBS Mumbai Presents International conference on Finance and Economics
IBS Mumbai presents AMDISA supported conference on Finance and Economics on 7th and 8th April of 2017.
While talking to spokesperson of ICFAI Business School about theme of conference, he said, "There is a rapid mobility of capital across countries and markets, waxing and waning with the changes in the economics landscape of countries, International Finance and Economics Conference on Innovation, Disruption and Transformation in Financial Markets seek to examine the fast paced changes in the financial sector through discussion and deliberation on innovations, reforms and changing financial landscape. " Further he added "The conference aims to provide rich insight to academicians, practitioners and policymakers by providing a platform that will integrate seamless technology to markets and innovative products. "
About IBS Business School
