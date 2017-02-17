News By Tag
iWebhr wins DFSL & SGWI 'Best HR Technology Service Provider of the Year' award
The product is designed to support global employee management needs through Global Managed Payroll (GMP), Global Employment Outsourcing (GEO) and Cloud HCM. This one-stop shop solution can be delivered with 100% complaince globally. A scalable and flexible payroll management solution consolidates, centralizes and gives decentralized experience for each region.
While DFSL has a strong foothold in the Asian market, SGWI is a western world leader in providing payroll solutions. This alliance enables global organizations to access intelligent cloud-based technology and meet the growing HR demands around the world.
On receiving the award, Satish Kumar, Chief Sales Officer, DFSL said, "Over the years we have constantly invested in technology that's streamlined, accessible and easy to use. This is the right way forward for our Payroll services. A strong regional presence and domain experience of more than three decades in the Asian market energized such a move. Our partnership with SGWI will aid organizations in Asia and Western markets to mitigate legal risks by integrating into a single technology – iWebhr, in every country."
"We found a huge opportunity in the Asian market and were in search of a partner to provide 'In-country Payroll' solutions. Our strategic alliance with DFSL is just a step towards our journey in becoming the principal global payroll and employment outsourcing provider." said, Tony Lloyd, Senior Vice President APAC Business Development, SGWI.
This annual recognition of innovative and proven technology, by World HRD Congress recognizes breakthrough technologies & strategies that make an impact on the HR landscape. All nominations pass through a thorough screening process by the Academic Council and the Professional Council before the Jury round and live presentation. The Jury selected the finalists after a rigorous six stage process to receive the final rankings. The winners were selected after detailed discussion and analysis.
About Datamatics Financial Services Ltd:
Datamatics Financial Services Ltd. is a global provider of Business Process Management (BPM) solutions with over 35 years of experience. We offer world-class solutions for Customer Acquisition & Retention Solution for larger market share, Database Management and Analytics with intelligent data tags for higher probability of sale, Payroll & Cloud HCM for consolidated payroll processes, Research and Intelligence services for strategic decision making, Finance & Accounting solutions for spends management & analytics and Multi-Channel customer interaction for increased customer satisfaction.
We deliver customized solutions to our clients through empowered people, innovative technology and process excellence. Our solutions enable businesses to increase sales ROI, gain qualified MQL & SQL, identify intelligent database that drive revenue, process accurate payroll with 100% compliance, explore new markets with growth driven strategic insights, enhance financial control and increase customer engagement to achieve true customer centricity.
Our marquee Fortune 1000 clients worldwide have achieved 400% increase in business revenue, 300% increase in data efficiency, 100% data confidentiality and 500% increased productivity. These are enabled through process-driven engagement models, agile and scalable operations, improved business economics and unique competitive strengths.
For more information, visit us at www.datamaticsbpo.com.
Datamatics' Forward-Looking Statement
