Fine Towel is awarded the ISEGA certificate as a safe product for 'Direct Food Contact'

In an achievement that capitalizes on the uniqueness of the Saudi Industries

Mr. Ahmed Zain & Dr. Nashat Nafouri during the ceremony

End

-- Safety is the most important ingredient in our food. Consumers should always be assured that the food they are eating is totally safe. As a result, safety rules are needed for all kind of materials in direct contact with food, such as packaging, paper towel, kitchen utensils and food containers. Since consumers can never be assured to identify and select the best products and brands to use with their food, they will look to authority figures to help them decipher the various choices and arrive at the right option for their family. Often, these authority figures are professionals associations and testing institutes, whose sole purpose is certifying the compliance of these products with the safe standards and regulations.The prestigious ISEGA German institute, in a bid to help consumers decipher what is the best option for their families, has done extensive testing and analysis on different materials that have direct contact with food, in order to assure for the consumers, that they are totally safe.Hence today Fine Hygienic holding is proud to announce to be the first paper towel product to get accredited by ISEGA for being a safe product for "direct contact with food".This new achievement is considered a guarantee for the high quality of Saudi industries. In order to obtain this certificate, the product must pass ISEGA's testing processes in the fields of chemical, physical as well as microbiological analyses of the food contact articles such as towels and other related products. Evaluating these products for fitting the criteria and standards that proves the suitability for hygienic usage comes by examining it in ISEGA's testing laboratory in the fields of chemical and physical analytical work, microbiology, ecology, examination and certification of products.'Ahmed Zain', Head of Sales & Marketing at 'Fine Saudi Arabia' stated that "obtaining ISEGA's certificate is one of the most important achievements that the group has earned, and it defines our quantum leap in papers industry. The Saudi R&D team has achieved great efforts in improving and developing Fine's products to drive the market, featuring the applicable global standards of our products, by this far, we re-ensure our leadership to this sector and our capabilities to set the global standards in Saudi and regional markets."On the other hand, Dr. Nashat Nafouri, Executive Officer and Chairman of the Healthcare Group in the Saudi Quality Council Board, has emphasized the importance of obtaining such a certificate to guarantee the hygiene and safety of food products that we consume. The consumer must keep the food clean and healthy, through following hygienic standards, including the selection of high quality products, especially food contact articles such as the towels.It is worth mentioning that this achievement would be an added value for the series of accomplishments that Fine holding group has achieved. Obtaining ISEGA's certificate would be mirroring the group's vision towards its sustained aim for achieving the highest levels of quality to provide it's consumers with added value of hygiene products by affordable prices for the Saudi consumer. This achievement reflects the hardworking effort of the group to reinforce the health and safety of the consumers, as it is considered to be one of the key points that the group focuses on in its core values.The Fine towel also feature the highest levels of quality, and being manufactured under the global and Saudi standards, with the most advanced technology used in the field of manufacturing hygienic papers, which ultimately contributed in obtaining the ISEGA's certificate.