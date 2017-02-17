 
News By Tag
* Phillauri
* Anushka Sharma
* WhatsUp
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

First Wedding Song of the Year From 'Phillauri' Is Out

 
 
Phillauri
Phillauri
MUMBAI, India - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Anushka Sharma portrayed a friendly spirit Shashi in the official trailer of 'Phillauri' which released a few days back. While the trailer showed Shashi as ghost bride, it is not possible that the film will not feature a wedding song. Finally the wedding song of the season is out and Anushka shared it on her Twitter handle by tweeting, "Hey WhatsUp? Here's the bride with the 1st wedding song this season #WhatsUp @TSeries @OfficialCSFilms @foxstarhindi."

The song titled as 'Whatsup' is a typical Punjabi wedding song featuring Anushka Sharma, Suraj Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh. The song captures wedding rituals in the bride as well as groom's house and we can see ghost Shashi wandering all around the house following Suraj by saying him that she is now married to him and not a to a tree. While Suraj is busy preparing for his own wedding, Anushka on the other hand reminisces her wedding and those happy moments with her lover Diljit. The song is sung by Mika Singh and Jasleen Royal.

Helmed by Anshai Lal, the movie releases on March 24, 2017.

Watch the song here.

Please visit http://www.fridaymoviez.com

Contact
FridayMoviez
***@twilighten.com
End
Source:FridayMoviez
Email:***@twilighten.com Email Verified
Tags:Phillauri, Anushka Sharma, WhatsUp
Industry:Movies
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Twilight Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share