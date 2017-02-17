News By Tag
First Wedding Song of the Year From 'Phillauri' Is Out
The song titled as 'Whatsup' is a typical Punjabi wedding song featuring Anushka Sharma, Suraj Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh. The song captures wedding rituals in the bride as well as groom's house and we can see ghost Shashi wandering all around the house following Suraj by saying him that she is now married to him and not a to a tree. While Suraj is busy preparing for his own wedding, Anushka on the other hand reminisces her wedding and those happy moments with her lover Diljit. The song is sung by Mika Singh and Jasleen Royal.
Helmed by Anshai Lal, the movie releases on March 24, 2017.
Watch the song here.
