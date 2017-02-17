Metro Self Storage Corporate Sued for Negligence by Triumph Donnelly Studios Legal

Media Contact

Jennifer Culver, Press Relations

Jennifer Culver, Press Relations

-- Legal News:Triumph Donnelly Studios Legal:Release: Triumph Donnelly Studios Legal is filing a negligence suit upon Metro Self Storage Corporate located in Forest Lake, IL. CEO, K Blair Nagel and District Manager Travis Bassi as well has been added for the negligence suit. As announced by Exec Chairman DJ Donnelly, the Defendants have been served legal Notice of Intent of Suit for the negligence caused by their inept procedures and non protections from a massive fire which destoryed my Mothers Unit on January 21, 2017 in Staten Island. Nagel & Bassi have done a very inept approach or their so-called Legal Dept as to feel they cannot be sued for their so-called lease agreements with tenants nationally. This company is at fault and negligent and their third party insurace for tenants does not cut it, they get off totally without paying any damages, but instead have the third party tenant insurance company pay any claims, very unethical business practices, The evidence Triumph Donnelly Studios LLC has on Metro Self Storage is massive and will be used in said suit, now being complied. To not even personally contact the tenant that lost everything because of a massive fire which could have been prevented by Metro Self Storage and was not. This company claims they offer their tenants the best customer service, 100%, their so-called facilities are totally safe, false, this suit is warranted and will protect tenants nationally from this abuse with very inept unethicial business tactics they imposed on my Mother, big mistake, Donnelly stated. Suit will request damages, court & attorney fees, any Couter Suit by Metro Self Storage will be Countered Sued by Legal Donnelly stated, this company must be held accountable for their failure to protect tenants, their property and their rights to prevent other tenants from this horror caused by Metro Self Storage for this very questionable massive fire on Jan 21, 2017 at their Staten Island, NY Facility.ENDTriumph Donnelly Studios Legal