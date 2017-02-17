Automotive Composites Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

Contact

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive Composites market is accounted for $3.40 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $7.13 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2015 to 2022. The Automotive Composites market has been witnessing exponential growth, mainly due to the need for higher fuel-efficient and less polluting automobiles. This factor has driven automakers towards the research of lightweight materials which are lighter than steel and have good tensile strength. With the increase in production of electric cars, as a replacement of Co2 emitting vehicles, the growth in Automotive Composites market will be vast. The huge process cycle time, high cost of composite and unrecyclable factors are hampering the market.Carbon fibre composite segment is expected to witness highest growth rate due to its huge demand for chassis & power train component applications. While exterior component segment dominated the global automotive composite application market. Asia-Pacific registered the world's largest market for automotive composite. Increasing domestic production of vehicles is driving the automotive composites market.Some of the major players in the global Automotive Composites market include Volkswagen Group, Ford Motor Company , General Motor Company, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Owens Corniing, Tencate, Jushi Group Co. Ltd, Johns Manville, Cytec Industries , Sgl Group – The Carbon Company, Toray Industries and Teijin Limited.• Injection and Continuous• Manual• Compression• Other Manufacturing Process• Metal Matrix Composite• Polymer Matrix Compositeo Natural Fiber Reinforced Polymer Compositeo Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Compositeo Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite• Ceramic Matrix Composite• Interior• Chassis & Powertrain• Exterior• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementhttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/automotive-composites-market