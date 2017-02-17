News By Tag
Automotive Composites Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
Carbon fibre composite segment is expected to witness highest growth rate due to its huge demand for chassis & power train component applications. While exterior component segment dominated the global automotive composite application market. Asia-Pacific registered the world's largest market for automotive composite. Increasing domestic production of vehicles is driving the automotive composites market.
Some of the major players in the global Automotive Composites market include Volkswagen Group, Ford Motor Company , General Motor Company, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Owens Corniing, Tencate, Jushi Group Co. Ltd, Johns Manville, Cytec Industries , Sgl Group – The Carbon Company, Toray Industries and Teijin Limited.
Manufacturing Process Covered:
• Injection and Continuous
• Manual
• Compression
• Other Manufacturing Process
Composites Types Covered:
• Metal Matrix Composite
• Polymer Matrix Composite
o Natural Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite
o Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite
o Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite
• Ceramic Matrix Composite
Applications Covered:
• Interior
• Chassis & Powertrain
• Exterior
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancement
