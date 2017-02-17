 
News By Tag
* Automotive Composites Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Research
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Gaithersburg
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


Automotive Composites Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Automotive Composites Market

Industry:
* Research

Location:
* Gaithersburg - Maryland - US

Subject:
* Reports

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive Composites market is accounted for $3.40 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $7.13 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2015 to 2022. The Automotive Composites market has been witnessing exponential growth, mainly due to the need for higher fuel-efficient and less polluting automobiles. This factor has driven automakers towards the research of lightweight materials which are lighter than steel and have good tensile strength. With the increase in production of electric cars, as a replacement of Co2 emitting vehicles, the growth in Automotive Composites market will be vast. The huge process cycle time, high cost of composite and unrecyclable factors are hampering the market.

Carbon fibre composite segment is expected to witness highest growth rate due to its huge demand for chassis & power train component applications. While exterior component segment dominated the global automotive composite application market. Asia-Pacific registered the world's largest market for automotive composite. Increasing domestic production of vehicles is driving the automotive composites market.

Some of the major players in the global Automotive Composites market include Volkswagen Group, Ford Motor Company , General Motor Company, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Owens Corniing, Tencate, Jushi Group Co. Ltd, Johns Manville, Cytec Industries , Sgl Group – The Carbon Company, Toray Industries  and Teijin Limited.

For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/report/automotive-composites-m...

Manufacturing Process Covered:
• Injection and Continuous
• Manual
• Compression
• Other Manufacturing Process

Composites Types Covered:
• Metal Matrix Composite
•  Polymer Matrix Composite
o Natural Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite
o Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite
o Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite
• Ceramic Matrix Composite

Applications Covered:
• Interior
• Chassis & Powertrain
• Exterior

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancement

For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/report/automotive-composites-market

Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@strategymrc.com Email Verified
Tags:Automotive Composites Market
Industry:Research
Location:Gaithersburg - Maryland - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Stratistics Market Research Consulting News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share