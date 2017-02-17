Triumph Donnelly Studios Starts Reputable Female Producer Search for Vendetta Vette Trailer

Media Contact

Jennifer Culver, Press Relations

***@triumphgrpstudios.com Jennifer Culver, Press Relations

End

-- Entertainment News:Triumph Donnelly Studios Tucson:Release: Triumph Donnelly Studios is now conducting a Reputable Female Producers Cast for the Vendetta Vette (c) Movie Trailer Project. Currently the project is fully cast, crew in place, locations and product placement is beginning for corporate sponsored products placed on set for the trailer. Exec Chairman DJ Donnelly stated " finding a reputable producer today is rough, many wanna be's ou there who do not have the strong contacts, nor reputable contacts in this business, this search will locate the right Female Producer for this strong female narrative character Vendetta Vette, to take this great, exciting project further.The project is ready to go to productions as Donnelly stated, great cast, crews, locations and concept, now to locate a reputable Female Producer who has excellent contacts, proven Female Action Film experience will be an asset to this production stated Donnelly, the chosen Producer will be offered other projects and the first Vendetta Vette feature to Exec Produce as stated by Donnelly.EndTriumph Donnelly Studios Press Relationshttp://vendettavette.vpweb.com(c) vendetta vette all rights reserved